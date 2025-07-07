Android Auto gets a big Spotify upgrade to make musical journeys more fun

Quick Summary The Spotify app has been updated to bring some new features to Android Auto. The big addition is Spotify Jam, meaning all passengers can get involved with the music curation.

Spotify has updated its Android Auto app, taking advantage of the wider freedoms that media apps now enjoy on Google's in-car platform. Those plans were announced at Google I/O, and the big addition to Spotify is support for Spotify Jam.

Jam allows real-time collaboration in playlists, so that one person doesn't dominate the music. It's a fun way for more people to get involved and ideal when you're driving, because it's not just down to the driver or passenger to control the music.

Passengers will be able to scan the QR code on the screen to join the Jam and start putting tracks into the queue. That means, for example, the kids don't have to get stuck with Dad's music, or a bunch of friends can mix it up and keep the music fresh.

Alongside the addition of Spotify Jam, the app has been tweaked, according to 9to5Google, including dedicated searching within Spotify – previously, you'd just have to search by voice using Google Assistant.

The downloads are now easier to find, so if you're roaming or in an area where the signal is bad, you can switch to offline music, while there are other UI changes to make the Spotify experience better.

These apps will come from the Spotify app, so you'll have to update your phone to make sure you're running the latest version, before opening up Android Auto in your car.

Google has been looking at a number of changes to Android Auto, with the media app experiences now rolling out. However, evidence of other changes has also been found, with the suggestion that Android Auto might be able to take advantage of other media hardware in your car.

That could see Android Auto controlling the radio, or accessing a USB stick with downloaded audio too. There are also hints at integrated climate control functions too.

While Google is making these changes in Android Auto, there's no sign that Google is attempting to make a move like Apple CarPlay Ultra to take over all screens in the car. Google does, however, have Android Automotive, so in many ways it's already a step ahead of Apple in in-car interfaces.