Not only is this updated Roberts radio resoundingly retro, it's packed with streaming smarts
The Roberts Revival Mini returns with a winning mix of retro style and modern tech
Quick Summary
Roberts has updated its cute portable Revival Mini DAB/FM radio with Bluetooth streaming, improved audio and a useful built-in charger for its AA batteries.
Priced at £149, it's available now.
Roberts has revealed a new version of its winningly retro Revival Mini DAB/FM radio, retaining the retro styling of the original while upgrading the technology and its audio talents.
The Roberts Revival Mini 2 now has Bluetooth streaming so you can play your podcasts, audiobooks and streaming music from your phone, tablet or computer. It also has improved acoustic performance.
I've got a soft spot for Roberts radios: I had an AM/FM one in my kitchen growing up that I spent many happy hours listening to, and I've owned several of Roberts' digital-era DAB radios too.
But as much as I love the 50s styling, what I like most about these radios is their sound. Roberts is really good at making little radios sound big. So, I'm enthusiastic about a Mini that sounds even better than the impressive original.
Roberts Revival Mini 2: key features and pricing
The Roberts Revival Mini 2 is just as cute as before. It comes in three leatherette finishes – a dark blue, duck egg blue, and a creamy beige, each with a gold top and a colour-matched carrying handle.
The radio features DAB, DAB+ and FM with RDS, and you can store 40 station presets – 20 DAB and 20 FM.
There's a new colour LCD screen for clearer navigation, and the top panel has been redesigned for more intuitive operation.
There are dual alarms and a snooze button, an adjustable sleep timer, a built-in charger for the reusable AA batteries and both a 3.5mm headphone output and a 3.5mm aux in for wired audio sources. You can run it wired or on battery, making it a great grab-and-go radio for pottering around or travel.
The Roberts Revival Mini 2 is available now, and has a UK RRP of £149 (about €170 / AU$300).
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
