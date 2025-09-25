Not only is this updated Roberts radio resoundingly retro, it's packed with streaming smarts

Quick Summary Roberts has updated its cute portable Revival Mini DAB/FM radio with Bluetooth streaming, improved audio and a useful built-in charger for its AA batteries. Priced at £149, it's available now.

Roberts has revealed a new version of its winningly retro Revival Mini DAB/FM radio, retaining the retro styling of the original while upgrading the technology and its audio talents.

The Roberts Revival Mini 2 now has Bluetooth streaming so you can play your podcasts, audiobooks and streaming music from your phone, tablet or computer. It also has improved acoustic performance.

I've got a soft spot for Roberts radios: I had an AM/FM one in my kitchen growing up that I spent many happy hours listening to, and I've owned several of Roberts' digital-era DAB radios too.

But as much as I love the 50s styling, what I like most about these radios is their sound. Roberts is really good at making little radios sound big. So, I'm enthusiastic about a Mini that sounds even better than the impressive original.

(Image credit: Roberts)

Roberts Revival Mini 2: key features and pricing

The Roberts Revival Mini 2 is just as cute as before. It comes in three leatherette finishes – a dark blue, duck egg blue, and a creamy beige, each with a gold top and a colour-matched carrying handle.

The radio features DAB, DAB+ and FM with RDS, and you can store 40 station presets – 20 DAB and 20 FM.

There's a new colour LCD screen for clearer navigation, and the top panel has been redesigned for more intuitive operation.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There are dual alarms and a snooze button, an adjustable sleep timer, a built-in charger for the reusable AA batteries and both a 3.5mm headphone output and a 3.5mm aux in for wired audio sources. You can run it wired or on battery, making it a great grab-and-go radio for pottering around or travel.

The Roberts Revival Mini 2 is available now, and has a UK RRP of £149 (about €170 / AU$300).