Tivoli's bold Bluetooth DAB+ radios look better and last even longer

Quick Summary Tivoli Audio has updated its PAL BT and PAL+BT radios to give them two more hours of battery life and a new colour option. Starting at just £219 / $239, they'll each be available later this month.

Tivoli Audio has refreshed its excellent portable FM and DAB+ radios with more stamina and more colours.

The Tivoli PAL BT and PAL+BT portable radios are now available in a choice of five finishes – white, blue, black, red and a new grey option. They've been given a battery boost too, with up to two hours more juice per device.

The new models have improved lithium-ion battery packs, and that means you can expect over 14 hours of listening from the PAL BT, with a full charge taking just 2.5-hours over USB-C.

As we've come to expect from Tivoli, the PAL BT and PAL+BT come with appealing retro styling, a mix of bright and sober colours and surprisingly powerful amplification. They may be small but they pack a punch.

(Image credit: Tivoli Audio)

Tivoli Audio PAL BT and PAL+BT: key features and pricing

The PAL BT is the standard model, and it is an FM radio that you can also use as a Bluetooth speaker. It has Bluetooth 5.0, an auxiliary in and a headphone socket.

There's a hefty 45W of Class D amplification powering a full-range neodymium driver, while the radio is encased in a portable, weather-resistant cabinet that can handle the vagaries of the great outdoors.

The PAL+BT takes the same design and adds a DAB+ radio and an alarm clock to the mix.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Battery life is slightly shorter at 10-hours compared to the PAL BT's 14, but it too has Bluetooth 5.0, aux in and headphone outs. There's the same driver and amplification, too.

Both versions are available to order from this month, October 2025, with shipping expected in the next two to four weeks.

The Tivoli Audio PAL BT has an RRP of £219 / $239 (about €250 / AU$445) and the PAL+BT is only slightly more expensive at £239 / $239 (about €275 / AU$485).