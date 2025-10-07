Tivoli's bold Bluetooth DAB+ radios look better and last even longer
Tivoli's fun portable radios return with better batteries and a new colour option
Quick Summary
Tivoli Audio has updated its PAL BT and PAL+BT radios to give them two more hours of battery life and a new colour option.
Starting at just £219 / $239, they'll each be available later this month.
Tivoli Audio has refreshed its excellent portable FM and DAB+ radios with more stamina and more colours.
The Tivoli PAL BT and PAL+BT portable radios are now available in a choice of five finishes – white, blue, black, red and a new grey option. They've been given a battery boost too, with up to two hours more juice per device.
The new models have improved lithium-ion battery packs, and that means you can expect over 14 hours of listening from the PAL BT, with a full charge taking just 2.5-hours over USB-C.
As we've come to expect from Tivoli, the PAL BT and PAL+BT come with appealing retro styling, a mix of bright and sober colours and surprisingly powerful amplification. They may be small but they pack a punch.
Tivoli Audio PAL BT and PAL+BT: key features and pricing
The PAL BT is the standard model, and it is an FM radio that you can also use as a Bluetooth speaker. It has Bluetooth 5.0, an auxiliary in and a headphone socket.
There's a hefty 45W of Class D amplification powering a full-range neodymium driver, while the radio is encased in a portable, weather-resistant cabinet that can handle the vagaries of the great outdoors.
The PAL+BT takes the same design and adds a DAB+ radio and an alarm clock to the mix.
Battery life is slightly shorter at 10-hours compared to the PAL BT's 14, but it too has Bluetooth 5.0, aux in and headphone outs. There's the same driver and amplification, too.
Both versions are available to order from this month, October 2025, with shipping expected in the next two to four weeks.
The Tivoli Audio PAL BT has an RRP of £219 / $239 (about €250 / AU$445) and the PAL+BT is only slightly more expensive at £239 / $239 (about €275 / AU$485).
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
