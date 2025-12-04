Chord brings the Mojo back to your headphones

Quick Summary Chord's excellent Mojo 2 headphone amp and DAC has been upgraded with a 4.4mm balanced output, improved power management and USB-C charging, making the five-star device even better. It's also dropped in price – to £395 (about €450 / $525 / AU$795).

Chord has upgraded its Mojo 2 DAC and headphone amp, making it an even better option for teaming with the best wired headphones.

We like the Mojo 2 a lot. Reviewing the previous version in 2024, we gave it the full five stars, praising its "thrilling" audio quality and its good connectivity options. And while the new version's improvements aren't dramatic, they're very welcome – even if the device retains its... ahem... idiosyncratic looks.

The new model is also more convenient and a little cooler, not least thanks to new connectivity.



Chord Mojo 2: key features and pricing

The most obvious improvement is to the headphone outputs. As before, they have independent volume memory, but instead of twin 3.5mm outputs, the Mojo 2 now has one 3.5mm output and one 4.4mm balanced output. This makes it compatible with a wider range of high quality headphones.

Other changes are welcome too. The USB-C port now supports both data transfer and charging, which is a big improvement.

The previous model used USB-C for connecting to computers but required you to use micro-USB for charging the DAC. Micro-USB is still there but it's for data now.

The Chord Mojo 2 continues with the same FPGA-based DAC architecture as before, but the charging system has been upgraded to deliver faster charging with reduced heat loss while still delivering eight hours of playback between charges.

There's an updated, more intelligent Desktop Mode as well, which enables you to keep the Mojo 2 permanently connected to the mains without having a negative effect on the battery.

This latest Chord Mojo 2 isn't a massive upgrade on its predecessor, because the predecessor was already really good. But it does have those welcome tweaks, and it's cheaper than before, to boot. Where the previous model was launched at £449, the new one is £395 (about €450 / $525 / AU$795).