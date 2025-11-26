House of Marley crafts two new Bluetooth speakers – and one of them’s already in a Black Friday deal

Quick Summary House of Marley has launched two new versions of its Get Together Bluetooth speaker: the Get Together 3 and a new portable, the Get Together Go. What's more, you can buy the latter with launch promotion for Black Friday.

House of Marley has introduced two new Bluetooth speakers featuring the brand's signature renewable bamboo casing and responsibly sourced materials.

The Get Together 3 is the larger of the two and is designed primarily as a home speaker, while the Get Together Go is a grab-and-go portable for taking out and about.

As its name indicates, the House of Marley Get Together 3 is the successor to the Get Together 2 speaker that we reviewed a few years back. This third generation model is visually improved and as before, features the Marley "signature sound" plus two other EQ presets – Bass Boost and Outdoor Mode.

It has Bluetooth 6.0 with Auracast multi-speaker pairing, an aux input for wired sound sources, ambient LED lighting to give your space a glow up, and a promised 10 hours of play time.

(Image credit: House of Marley)

House of Marley Get Together 3 and Get Together Go: more details and pricing

The Get Together Go looks very similar to the Get Together 3 but is smaller and designed for travelling.

It's IP67 rated for dust and water resistance, has a removable grille for easy cleaning, and promises up to 20 hours of play time. Bluetooth is once again Bluetooth 6.0, there are three audio preset modes, and there's Auracast for multi-speaker pairing.

In addition to the renewable bamboo, both speakers feature House of Marley's "regrind" silicone, which is made from recycling post-consumer waste. And the Get Together Go also has an integrated bottle opener.

Both speakers are priced competitively – £199 (about $260 / €225 / AU$400) for the Get Together 3 and £179.99 (about $235 / €205 / AU$360) for the Get Together Go. The smaller speaker is currently available with a Black Friday promotion in fact, that takes its price down to £129 (about $169 / €145 / AU$260).