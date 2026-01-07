Klipsch upgrades its powered speakers with Dolby Atmos and HDMI eARC

Quick Summary Klipsch has upgraded its speaker lineup to kick off its 80th anniversary celebrations. That comes at CES 2026, and brings some major upgrades to the range.

In 2026, legendary audio brand Klipsch is celebrating its 80-year anniversary. And at CES 2026, it has kicked the celebrations off in style, with a suite of upgrades for its speaker range.

Available in its next generation of speakers, users will now gain access to Dirac Live and Dolby Atmos. That's available in the The Fives II, The Sevens II and The Nines II.

Speaking about the launch, the brand's Chief Operating Officer, Vinny Bonacorsi, said, "We’re resetting the standard for what a simple two-speaker system can deliver. The [new models] pair legendary horn-loaded American sound with a new Onkyo-engineered electronics platform, to create a high-performance speaker system that is bigger, clearer, and more immersive than ever."

That platform integrates an AV receiver directly into the system, while also including technologies like Dolby Atmos and Dirac Live. The latter is able to correct for room anomalies in real time, meaning you'll never have to fear poor placement again.

Input and output options are numerous, ensuring you'll always be able to connect the speakers to your setup, however it looks. That includes HDMI 2.1, HDMI eARC, digital optical and coaxial inputs, as well as a dedicated analog input with a built-in phono stage for vinyl playback.

(Image credit: Klipsch)

The Nines II speakers even go one step further, with XLR inputs added to make those speakers a solid option for recording studio environments.

All of the models offer hi-res audio playback up to 24-bit / 96kHz, with the choice of digital or physical controls. Users can make use of the Klipsch Connect Plus app for personalisation and control, but each of the speakers retains a physical control panel on the top, complete with metal dials and buttons.

Pricing is as follows below, with models available from Spring 2026:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 GBP (approx.) EUR (approx.) USD AUD (approx.) Fives II £1,050 €1,200 $1,399.99 $2,080 Sevens II £1,480 €1,700 $1,999.99 $2,970 Nines II £1,775 €2,050 $2,399.99 $3,550