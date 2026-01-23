Putting the wood into 'Woodstock', this premium speaker range is looking mighty Fyne

Quick Summary Scots speaker maker Fyne Audio has unveiled a new finish for its acclaimed SP500 Series speakers: natural walnut. It's available for the bookshelf and floorstanding models at no extra cost.

Scottish audio enthusiast Fyne Audio has updated its acclaimed F500SP Series speakers to make them more visually pleasing. The speakers now come in a new walnut veneer finish, hand-applied and hand-finished before the cabinets are assembled, tested and finessed in Glasgow.

Fyne did the same with its more premium speakers previously, and says that the new finish on the F500SP is part of its drive "to trickle down technology and aesthetics from its high end models".

(Image credit: Fyne Audio)

Fyne Audio F500SP speakers: key features and pricing

There are three speakers in the F500SP Series: the F500SP bookshelf, plus the F501SP and higher-end F502SP floorstanders. The new veneer is available at no extra cost compared to the normal versions of each model.

Inside, the speakers are unchanged. The F500SP Series features Fyne's IsoFlare point source driver, first unveiled in the flagship F700 Series, which combines a multi-fibre bass and midrange cone driver with Fyne's FyneFlute surround and magnesium dome compression tweeters.

(Image credit: Fyne Audio)

The F500SP cabinet is made with higher density fibreboard than before and is reinforced to minimise unwanted resonance. The F501SP and F502SP have a twin layer sandwich plinth and machined aluminium hardware including spacer, spikes and knurled locking nuts. Their spikes are top-adjustable for easy stabilisation.

The speakers feature Fyne's BassTrax port, a down-firing port that the company says minimises the impact of speaker placement on the low end, avoiding muddiness and boom. Speaker frequency response varies by model, with the largest F502SP delivering 30Hz to 34kHz.

All three speakers are available now in the new Natural Walnut finish, as well as the existing Black Oak and Piano Gloss Black. The prices are:

