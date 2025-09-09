FiiO’s newest desktop DAC is now even more deluxe

Quick Summary FiiO's new K13 R2R desktop DAC and headphone amp uses a resistor ladder to deliver ultra low distortion and high accuracy. This latest model has higher output power and more connection options, for £279 / $319.

FiiO has announced a new desktop DAC and amplifier to match with the best headphones (when wired) – the K13 R2R.

Using a resistor ladder to deliver low distortion and high accuracy, it takes the same 24-bit resistor array used in the much-acclaimed K11 R2R and ups the output power and improves the connection options.

That array consists of 48 precision thin-film resistors per channel, delivering a total of 192 resistors across the device's four channels. FiiO claims that this allows the K13 R2R to deliver a "uniquely rich and musical sound" with lower noise and fewer unwanted harmonics.

(Image credit: FiiO)

FiiO K13 R2R: key features and pricing

The K13 R2R supports PCM 384kHz/32bit and DSD256 decoding, LDAC over Bluetooth and features on-board parametric EQ, balanced XLR outputs and two sets of RCA outputs.

It has higher output power than its predecessor – up to 2400mW + 2400mW into 32 ohms, with adjustable gain to drive both headphones and IEMs – and a low-noise power supply.

It's slightly larger than its predecessor, although it's still a compact device, and there's a clear "skylight" on top that enables you to peek at the electronics inside.

The two headphone outs sit on either side of the front-mounted burn-free LCD display and there are two rotary controls beside the outputs. You can also control the K13 R2R via the companion app or supplied remote control.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The FiiO K13 R2R will be available this month, September 2025, with a recommended price of £279 / $319 (about €321 / AU$572).