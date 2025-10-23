WiiM's first ever smart speaker could be the Sonos rival you've been waiting for

Quick Summary WiiM's first ever smart speaker is a dagger aimed right at Sonos's heart. Priced between the Sonos Era 100 and Era 300, the WiiM Sound has multi-room, Hi-Res Audio support, room correction, and excellent connectivity.

The WiiM wait is over, the company's Sonos-rivalling smart speaker is now available to order

The WiiM Sound was first announced back in May 2025 and is the brand's first ever smart speaker. It's an impressive debut too – packing serious power into a relatively small cylinder and supporting Hi-Res Audio streaming, to boot.

The speaker can be used in three ways – as a solo unit, as part of a stereo pair, or in a multi-speaker setup. And that latter option includes using it as a surround or centre channel in a Dolby 5.1 setup.

This could be a real rival to Sonos. We rate WiiM's products very highly, such as the WiiM Pro Plus and WiiM Vibelink, and the firm's products regularly attract glowing reviews.

WiiM Sound speaker: key features and pricing

The WiiM Sound puts the "loud" into "loudspeaker" with 100W of power from its four-inch woofer and dual tweeters. It wields that power responsibly though, thanks to its built-in room correction and support for 24-bit/192kHz Hi-Res Audio.

There's a good choice of connectivity options here too, including Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 with LE Audio, and both Ethernet and 3.5mm Aux connections. And the WiiM Sound is controllable via its 1.8-inch touch-screen, an included voice remote, or the WiiM app.

The WiiM Sound is £299 / €349 / $299 (about AU$459). That puts it right in the middle between the Sonos Era 100 (£199) and Sonos Era 300 (£499).

It'll be fascinating to see – and hear – how it compares.