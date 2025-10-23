WiiM's first ever smart speaker could be the Sonos rival you've been waiting for
The WiiM Sound delivers 100W audio, has room correction and works in single, stereo and multi-speaker setups
Quick Summary
WiiM's first ever smart speaker is a dagger aimed right at Sonos's heart.
Priced between the Sonos Era 100 and Era 300, the WiiM Sound has multi-room, Hi-Res Audio support, room correction, and excellent connectivity.
The WiiM wait is over, the company's Sonos-rivalling smart speaker is now available to order
The WiiM Sound was first announced back in May 2025 and is the brand's first ever smart speaker. It's an impressive debut too – packing serious power into a relatively small cylinder and supporting Hi-Res Audio streaming, to boot.
The speaker can be used in three ways – as a solo unit, as part of a stereo pair, or in a multi-speaker setup. And that latter option includes using it as a surround or centre channel in a Dolby 5.1 setup.
This could be a real rival to Sonos. We rate WiiM's products very highly, such as the WiiM Pro Plus and WiiM Vibelink, and the firm's products regularly attract glowing reviews.
WiiM Sound speaker: key features and pricing
The WiiM Sound puts the "loud" into "loudspeaker" with 100W of power from its four-inch woofer and dual tweeters. It wields that power responsibly though, thanks to its built-in room correction and support for 24-bit/192kHz Hi-Res Audio.
There's a good choice of connectivity options here too, including Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 with LE Audio, and both Ethernet and 3.5mm Aux connections. And the WiiM Sound is controllable via its 1.8-inch touch-screen, an included voice remote, or the WiiM app.
The WiiM Sound is £299 / €349 / $299 (about AU$459). That puts it right in the middle between the Sonos Era 100 (£199) and Sonos Era 300 (£499).
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
It'll be fascinating to see – and hear – how it compares.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.