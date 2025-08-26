Iconic Brit brand is making the party speaker I never knew we needed

Ah, party speakers. The giant behemoths of 'portable' speakers – well, speakers on wheels – that absolutely have their place in the market, but ultimately for a niche of performers rather than your everyday folk (rather than the best Bluetooth speakers, which is a whole other game).

But beyond the flashing multi-coloured lights of Sony's and JBL's efforts, I've been previewed a forthcoming party speaker from iconic British brand, Marshall. Yes, really. And while I never knew we needed one, what I was shown absolutely makes a whole lot of sense.

It's called the Marshall Bromley 750. And, before we dig deeper into it, I'll get the elephant in the room out of the way first: while Marshall will be including integrated lighting in this product, it's "inspired by stage lights" and absolutely does not feature multi-coloured output.

As you can see in the lead image, it's more like a warm off-white stage spotlight. Just lots of them. Which I think is an altogether classier offering that – for Marshall's brand identity, in particular – is the perfect choice. There will be three preset options for how those lights function, too.

I've not seen the real speaker in action just yet, however, only the press photos in the gallery below. And while I'll still reserve some judgement until I get to see it, I think it's possibly the best-looking party speaker ever.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marshall) (Image credit: Marshall) (Image credit: Marshall) (Image credit: Marshall) (Image credit: Marshall)

While Bromley 750 specification was thin on the ground when I first got an intro to the product, it's clear Marshall has done its research. This party speaker is IP54 water-resistant, while the top-mounted speakers feature a drain feature to ensure water runs out of them in the event of being caught in a downpour.

The speaker will be designed for 360-degree sound output, to avoid the excessively directional audio that such stacks often present, which is spot on for an outdoorsy product such as this.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I love that Marshall has doubled down on its classic amplifier style, too, with classic power switch to handle source and media controls. There are adjustment knobs, too, for controlling 'character' – effectively the bass balance adjustment – in an arrangement that looks like a stage amp, really.

The Marshall Bromley 750 will go on pre-sale from 23 September, with a UK price of £899.99 / $1,299.99, and availability at 'select retailers' from 30 September. Other market prices are TBC, but if it's anything like the Marshall Heston 120 soundbar, then I'm sure it'll go on sale in Australia and beyond too.

In a market that I didn't know needed more additions, it's great to see a classier offering bring greater variety. Marshall is king of the stage amps. And now it looks like king of the party speakers too.