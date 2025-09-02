Marshall aims at Sonos once more, but this time with a cheaper soundbar and sub

Quick Summary After launching the five-star Heston 120 Soundbar, Marshall has now created a more compact model and accompanying subwoofer that pack plenty of power. They don't cost the Earth either, starting at just £429.99.

Marshall has expanded its home cinema audio range with a new compact soundbar and subwoofer. And if they're as good as the five-star Marshall Heston 120, then it's got a surefire hit on its hands.

The Marshall Heston 60 is a more compact version of the Heston 120 soundbar, and the new Heston Sub 200 is designed to work with either model.

They have the same very distinctive, retro-flavoured design touches as Marshall's other speakers, but while the Sub 200 looks like a little Marshall amp, the soundbars are more sleek and modern in their black and cream colour options.

The Marshall Heston 60 can be wall-mounted or sit on your TV unit, and the panel is reversible so the controls look right however you position it. The Marshall logo's magnetic so you can reverse that too.

Marshall Heston 60 and Heston Sub 200: key features and pricing

We said in our review of the Heston 120 that it was "a true rock'n'roll star." And the more compact Heston soundbar has plenty of power too.

The Heston 60 has two three-inch woofers, five 1.25-inch full range drivers and four PSR tweeters, delivering up to 56W of power through seven Class D amplifiers.

Frequency range is impressive for a compact soundbar – 45Hz at the low end and 20kHz at the top – and it supports both Dolby Atmos and DTS-X. There's a wide range of audio codec support too, including AAC Mpeg 4, Ogg Vorbis, and FLAC.

The Heston 60 has Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6, with support for AirPlay 2, Google Cast, Spotify Connect and TIDAL Connect. There's an HDMI 2.1 port with eARC, a 3.5mm Aux input, an RCA mono output for the subwoofer, and USB-C. There are also two mics for room calibration.

The Heston Sub 200 has twin 120W Class D amplifiers putting out a peak of 236W through two 5.25-inch subwoofers and a bass reflex port. The frequency range is 30Hz to 150Hz. It has Bluetooth 5.3 with LE Audio too, plus a wired RCA mono input.

The Heston 60 and Heston Sub 200 will be available from 23 September at marshall.com and will be available a week later from selected retailers.

The Heston 60 is £499.99 (about $669 / €575 / AU$1,028) and the Heston Sub 200 is £429.99 (about $575 / €494 / AU$884).