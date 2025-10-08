David Beckham's choice 5-star earbuds quietly drop to lowest-ever price

If you've been looking for an exceptional pair of earbuds, then look no further. Yes, eyes off Beckham, please, much as he makes these 5-star earbuds look even more appealing.

Bowers & Wilkins has long made the best in-ears for the luxury market. The brand has Becks on the team as an ambassador, too, with these Pi8 in-ears (plus the Px7 S3 and Px8 S2) part of his repertoire.

Check out the B&W Pi8 new low price offer

Even if the Pi8 weren't Becks' apparent choice earbuds, however, they'd still be an assured top-class buy. We said they offer "great sound, thorough specification and unexpectedly swish design," in our review.

Save 18% (£62) Bowers & Wilkins Pi8: was £349 now £287 at Amazon Available in Black or Beige at this price, there's even a Green version for £3 less! The classics are classic for a reason, though. Whichever you pick, however, expect impeccable High-Res Audio sound and equally impeccable design and build.

As they're so high up the league, however, the Pi8 have never been a bargain basement purchase. The £349 suggested retail price has been lowered marginally since launch, but it's only now that these earbuds have dropped to a new price low.

Having checked using third-party price-checker site, CamelCamelCamel, the previous £299 low has been reduced yet further as part of Amazon's October Prime Day sale.

That sale is meant to end today, 8th October, so you might want to get a wriggle on – in case the deal doesn't go into extra time. You never know, though, Black Friday could see an even better return in late November.

If over-ears are more your thing, however, then check out the 3 best headphones that are currently on offer for some great ideas. There are some classy offerings in there – even without that signature Beckham pose.