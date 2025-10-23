Eight Sleep finally adds ‘outage mode’ following AWS smart bed problems

QUICK SUMMARY Eight Sleep is rolling out ‘outage mode’ following the Amazon Web Services outage earlier this week which affected its Pod covers. Eight Sleep Pod users reported their smart bed overheating or getting stuck in odd positions.

Did your Eight Sleep smart mattress get stuck this week? If it did, it was all down to the Amazon Web Service’s outage which affected a huge amount of smart home devices, websites and apps – but don’t worry, a fix is being rolled out.

If you’re new to Eight Sleep, the smart bed brand makes the most high-tech sleep products on the market. Consisting of a mattress cover and hub – although you can create an entire sleep set-up with the additional base, blanket and pillow cover – the Eight Sleep Pod is designed to help you sleep better by tracking your rest and making changes throughout the night.

But thanks to the recent AWS outage, many Eight Sleep Pod users reported issues with their beds which were drastically disrupting their sleep. As reported on Reddit and X, some Eight Sleep Pods were temporarily out of service so users couldn’t adjust their settings, like temperature and position.

As the Eight Sleep Pod relies on an internet connection to adjust certain settings, some users experienced major issues when Amazon’s servers were down. One user reported that their Eight Sleep Pod was at unadjustable sauna-level temperatures, while another said that their bed was stuck upright on a harsh incline.

(Image credit: Eight Sleep)

Previously, Eight Sleep didn’t have a way to adjust Pod features offline. But following these issues – in which Eight Sleep responded very quickly – the company announced some major changes to avoid these types of outages in the future.

In a statement on X from Eight Sleep CEO, Matteo Franceschetti, he apologised for the issues and commented that all Pod covers should be up and working again – which has been confirmed by users.

He went on to explain the two actions the company would be taking to future proof the Pods from now on. As quoted, “We are currently outage-proofing your Pod experience and we will be working tonight 24/7 until that is done.”

It was also confirmed by Alexandra Zatarain, co-founder of Eight Sleep in conversation with The Verge that “during an outage, you’ll still be able to open the app, turn the Pod on/off, change temperature levels and flatten the base.”

While the AWS outage definitely wasn’t a good thing for thousands of businesses and consumers, this new development will definitely be welcomed by Eight Sleep Pod users, especially those who have complained about the lack of offline features for a while.