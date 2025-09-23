Calm’s new Sleep app creates personalised sleep plans and syncs to your fitness tracker

QUICK SUMMARY Calm has launched a standalone sleep app that offers personalised sleep plans and sleep audio content. Available to download on iOS, Calm Sleep has also partnered with Ozlo to offer discounted Ozlo Sleepbuds.

Calm has just announced a new sleep-focused app, designed to help users sleep better. Packed full of sleep plans and audio content, Calm Sleep can also sync to your wearables so you can optimise your sleep tracking.

Calm is a dedicated wellness and mindfulness app, focused on meditation, sleep and relaxation – we gave it top spot in our 5 best wellness apps you should have on your phone . But despite its existing sleep content on its main app, Calm has now introduced a standalone app for all things sleep.

Deftly called Calm Sleep , this new app is focused on sleep optimisation and is packed full of sleep-related content, including personalised sleep plans and sleep audio content. To kick off its launch, the Calm Sleep app is dropping new Sleep Stories featuring actor Andrew Scott.

The type of content on Calm Sleep is still available on the main Calm app and vice versa, as the new Calm Sleep app has over 500 Sleep Stories and 300 hours of content from Calm’s existing library. But as a new sleep-focused app, Calm Sleep gets new sleep content first for four weeks before the main app does.

(Image credit: Calm)

The best feature of the new Calm Sleep is its ‘sleep readiness’ bar which rates your activity over the course day and increases when you complete tasks. The sleep readiness bar focuses on exercise, stress, screen time, sleep environment and sleep hygiene .

Another great aspect of Calm Sleep is the app syncs with wearables like fitness and sleep trackers via Apple HealthKit. Users with devices like the Apple Watch or Oura Ring can track their sleep in the Calm Sleep app so everything is in one place.

Speaking of sleep wearables, Calm Sleep has also teamed up with sleep headphones brand, Ozlo. This partnership currently offers £45 / $50 off the Ozlo SleepBuds and a free one year subscription to Calm Sleep Premium. Calm Sleep x Ozlo earbuds are expected to drop later this year.

Calm Sleep is currently available to download on iOS – Android availability is expected to come soon. The Calm app is free but the Premium option is priced at £49.99 / $69.99 a year, and requires a separate subscription from the main Calm app.