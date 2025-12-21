6 superfoods you should be eating to avoid the winter flu, according to fitness experts

This year’s winter flu has hit hard – it’s even recently been called the ‘super flu’ due to the new flu strain that’s been making its way across Europe and the US.

Unsurprisingly, Google searches around ‘how to avoid the flu’ has skyrocketed. Aside from getting a flu jab, avoiding contact with sick people and regularly washing your hands if you’ve been coughing or sneezing, your diet can also make a huge difference to your immune system and whether or not you catch the cold or flu.

To help you avoid the flu or combat cold symptoms, Live Football Tickets spoke to fitness experts and personal trainers who recommended six superfoods you should add to your diet to naturally boost your winter immunity.

1. Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits are one of the best ingredients to help you recover or avoid any illness. Fruits like lemons, oranges, limes and grapefruits are rich in vitamin C and natural compounds that work to support your immune system, reduce inflammation and support digestion. Citrus also enhances the production of white blood cells which are the main defence against infections and illnesses.

2. Shiitake mushrooms

Mushrooms, specifically shiitake mushrooms are “naturally rich in beta-glucans, bioactive fibres that help activate white blood cells and boost the body’s immune response.” According to fitness experts, shiitake mushrooms also contain Active Hexose Correlated Compound (AHCC) which has been found to boost immunity and fight infections.

3. Honey

Honey is often recommended for cold-like symptoms, especially for sore throats, so it makes sense that raw honey is on this list. Raw honey is packed full of “bioactive enzymes, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that work together to support the immune system, reduce inflammation and help the body fight off minor infections.”

4. Matcha

Matcha has many health benefits – see 7 reasons to drink matcha over coffee for more details – and it’s mainly due to its concentration of nutrients and antioxidants. Rich in vitamins and minerals, matcha has been found to keep the body stronger during the winter months, and it offers a steady energy boost due to its caffeine and L-theanine content.

5. Black garlic

Black garlic isn’t garlic that’s gone off – instead, it’s been aged slowly to give the cloves a sweeter and more umami flavour. But, it also can be used to help your health. Black garlic has more antioxidants than white garlic, and has been found to be “high in S-allylcysteine (SAC) which helps your body absorb allicin for enhanced immune-boosting effects.” Black garlic has also been found to help with stress, inflammation and gut issues.

6. Turmeric milk

Turmeric has many amazing benefits, and one of the easiest ways to consume it – aside from adding it to soups, smoothies, curries and porridge – is to drink it mixed with warm milk. Turmeric or ‘golden milk’ has curcumin in it which is an "anti-inflammatory, antiviral and antibacterial agent, and when combined with black pepper which significantly enhances curcumin absorption, it becomes even more effective.”