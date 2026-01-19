I'm a wellness expert – here's 5 things I do to tackle Blue Monday

It’s Blue Monday 2026, a.k.a the third Monday in January that’s been universally labeled the most depressing day of the year, due to the cold weather, failed resolutions and post-Christmas debt.

While Blue Monday is generally seen as a myth, many people have said they experience feelings of anxiety, sadness and depression on this day – and if everyone around you is saying it’s the most depressing day of the year, you’ll likely get similar feelings too.

Whether you’re feeling the impact of Blue Monday or not, it’s never a bad idea to give yourself some extra care today. As a wellness expert, here are five things I do during Blue Monday to avoid its effects – I also take these tips with me throughout the year to help me feel mentally, emotionally and physically better within myself.

1. Get a good night’s sleep the night before

My first tip for managing Blue Monday actually starts the night before. Regardless of what day it is, if you’ve slept badly the night before, you’re going to wake up in a bad mood which isn’t going to help your outlook of the day.

Before Blue Monday – and every Monday – I get an early night and practice my normal nighttime routine . Nightly schedules are different for everyone but I start to wind down after I’ve had dinner by watching TV, doing some skincare, and reading a book in bed before I go to sleep. I aim to get at least eight hours every night as that’s the amount of sleep that has me feeling my best the next day.

2. Get sunlight and fresh air first thing in the morning

The first thing I do when I wake up in the morning is get in some sunlight and fresh air. Research has found that getting natural light and air in the morning is beneficial for your physical and mental health, and reduces feelings of stress and anxiety, which is exactly what you need on Blue Monday.

I’m not a morning person, so I tend to just sit outside in my garden with my coffee to get fresh air and sunlight in my mornings. Another way I do this – which is great for when I’m feeling lazy or the weather isn’t nice – is to use a wake up light which acts as a natural alarm clock and wakes me up using simulated sunlight.

3. Go for a run

Running is one of my favourite things to do, and I’ve found it makes a world of difference to how I’m feeling mentally. In general, exercising is a great stress reliever and can have a positive impact on your mood, so on Blue Monday and at any other time you’re feeling stressed, try moving your body.

4. Take time to enjoy a hobby

This is actually one of my New Year’s resolutions and is something I’ll be prioritising this year which is taking time to enjoy my hobbies. Life is always so busy and hectic that I always put off doing things that I want to do for fun to do mundane things. But taking time to look after yourself is important, as it not only makes you feel happier and calmer, but you’ll likely be more productive with tasks you don’t want to do once you’ve had some me-time.

5. Avoid doom scrolling

I think everyone is guilty of partaking in some doom scrolling but it can have a negative impact on your health and wellbeing, especially if you use your phone in bed. Simply put, doom scrolling isn’t productive, and social media isn’t always the kindest or healthiest place to be, so rather than make yourself feel worse than you might already feel on Blue Monday, try to limit your screen time and do something that makes you happy.