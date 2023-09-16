These are the 5 free wellness apps that should be on your phone

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

No matter what you may think, we all look after our wellbeing in one way or another. Some people are little more regimented, carrying out a structured morning routine or exercising regularly, whereas some are happy with spending time with a loved one or going for a refreshing walk. Either way, it's cool to practise self care every now and then.

The other day, I attended a morning of wellness hosted by Sleepeezee in London to hear about its new Centurial mattress range. I was also lucky enough to hear Dame Jessica Ennis Hill and James Wilson, known as The Sleep Geek, share their thoughts on all things sleep. James also touched on how leading a busy lifestyle can make it difficult to find time to look after ourselves, and this got me thinking.

There are undoubtedly some good tips out there, such as always making sure you have a water bottle on you or setting your watch 10 minutes ahead to avoid rushing. However, there are also some really great apps and tools that enable us to be present and stay on top of our wellbeing even when on the move, and this is what I'd like to share with you today. Keep reading to find out what wellness apps you should have on your phone, and how they can help you.

Before we start, you should also check out the advice James gave me on prioritising sleep over exercise. It was revelationary!

1. Calm

(Image credit: Calm)

Helps with: sleep, stress, anxiety and refocusing your attention

Calm is one of the most popular wellness apps for sleep, relaxation and meditation. It offers meditations, music, wisdom and 'Sleep Stories' that are narrated by actors such as Matthew McConaughey, Harry Styles and Cillian Murphy - sounds rather lovely if you ask me.

Guided meditations are available in varying lengths of three to 25 minutes, and there are new 10-minute Daily Calm videos released every day. This app is completely free to download and use, but there are in-app purchases if you'd prefer to experience the full package.

2. WorryTree

(Image credit: WorryTree)

Helps with: worrying, stress and anxiety

The WorryTree app aims to help you take control of worry wherever you are. Based on Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) techniques, the app guides users through a series of steps to either make an action plan to deal with the worry, or suggest distractions and techniques that can help the user to distract themselves and cope in the moment.

The app is free to use but users can pay to access in-app services and additional features such as a gratitude journal and more CBT tools.

3. Nike Training Club

(Image credit: Nike Training Cub)

Helps with: exercise, motivation and accountability

If you want to start exercising regularly but need some guidance and accountability, Nike Training Club is a wonderful app to have on your phone. There are expert workouts, challenges and programmes that are suitable for all levels, whether you prefer to exercise at home or at the gym. From 15-minute strength workouts to longer yoga sessions, there really is something for everyone.

The app has always been free to use but Nike has recently made Premium access free for everyone, so make the most of it!

4. Daily Yoga

(Image credit: Daily Yoga)

Helps with: yoga routines, mindfulness and motivation

Yoga is already known to be one of the best ways to practise mindfulness so if you’re looking to get into it more seriously, make sure to get the Daily Yoga app. There’s literally hundreds of guided yoga, meditation and pilates sessions, all at different levels so you're able to develop your ability over time!

Get the 7-day free trial and then upgrade to subscription if you find it helps!

5. Headspace

(Image credit: Headspace)

Helps with: meditation, anxiety and stress

Available for iOS and Android, Headspace is probably the most popular meditation app available today. It's fun and easy-to-follow, and will take you through a series of guided lessons on mindfulness, sleep and breathing.

Headspace offers a free 14-day trial, followed by an annual subscription charge which can also be paid monthly.

