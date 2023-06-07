Get rid of the morning rush: 5 ways to create your ideal wake-up routine

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Wake up, snooze your alarm, wake up again, roll out of bed, throw on an easy outfit, brush your teeth, grab a breakfast bar and run out of the door. Does that sound familiar? It’s more common than you think. When life is busy, it can be really difficult to get a routine together, leaving the mornings chaotic and unpredictable.

To make the best out of your day, one of the most valuable things you can do is establish a strong morning routine. Like any other routine, morning routines establish habits that should fit seamlessly into your day-to-day life, making it easier to sustain the habit over a period of time.

These tips will help you build an effortless routine that will set you up for an amazing day from the second you wake up.

1. Prepare the evening before

It’s probably no secret that most of the jobs we're rushing around to complete in the morning can be done the night before. Whilst it might be a drag getting up to do them that evening, you’ll thank yourself in the morning.

Little things such as choosing your outfit, packing your bag or making your lunch the night before are small things that make a big difference. If you’re like me and a tidy house makes you feel 100% more productive, washing the dishes or straightening up the living room is also a good shout. Your to-do list will be clear from the minute you wake up, ready for you to take on the day.

2. Don’t skimp out on breakfast!

It’s true what they say - breakfast really is the most important meal of the day. Your body needs energy to carry out all the amazing things it’s going to do that day, so don’t deprive it of what it needs.

You should also make sure you’re eating the right foods as well. Replace the sugary cereals with porridge or a smoothie instead. Check out our guide on 9 foods that will power your day .

3. Consistency is key

Maintaining your morning routine’s consistency is a great way to make sure it sticks. If you aim to wake up and eat breakfast at the same time each morning, your routine has more of a chance of succeeding. Your body will also thank you for it, especially if you struggle with falling asleep , leaving you less groggy in the mornings.

4. Self-care is more important than you think

Self-care can be easily neglected during busy periods, but it’s actually more important than you think. Dedicating time to looking after yourself each morning, even if it’s just for a few minutes, can make a huge difference.

When you wake up, try to avoid scrolling your phone right away. Make yourself a warm cup of lemon water (or a good old builder’s tea!) and take a few moments to think about the day ahead. You could even take your drink outside and listen to the birds now the days are getting warmer.

If you prefer exercising in the mornings, why not try a yoga routine ? We’ve tried and tested Reese Witherspoon’s if you’re interested!

5. Hug a loved one

Rushing around in the morning can sometimes mean you forget to connect with those you love. Hugging boosts your oxytocin levels and increases serotonin, elevating your mood and making you feel happy. Whether it’s your partner, children or dog, giving them a morning hug can put you in a positive mindset, setting you up for the day in the best way.