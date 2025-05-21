I travel for work and here are 7 genuinely useful packing tips for saving suitcase space

As T3’s Home Editor, I’m extremely fortunate that I get invited to events and international trips with my favourite brands to see their latest launches. But as a chronic overpacker, I’m often up the night before a trip frantically trying to find space in my suitcase to bring everything I need.

Due to the many trips I’ve taken this year, I’ve learnt some genuinely useful packing tips for saving space in my suitcase and hand luggage, while ensuring I’m not forgetting anything. From shoe bags to the 5-4-3-2-1 rule, here’s seven packing tips I use that you should try too.

1. Roll up your clothes

This packing hack comes up time and again, but it’s genuinely useful – and that’s rolling your clothes instead of folding. Not only can rolling your clothes save suitcase space, but if you do it tightly and correctly, you can avoid adding any wrinkles to your clothing. After rolling your clothes, you can easily add them to your suitcase in layers and you’ll still have a generous amount of room to pack other items.

2. Use shoe bags

Shoe bags are a lifesaver when it comes to saving space, and oftentimes means you can pack more shoes than if you were to pack them loose. Simply pop your shoes into a drawstring bag – some suitcase brands provide them with your initial purchase or you can find them at most sports stores – pull the string tight, and pack them in your suitcase.

Depending on the shoes you bring, you can fit multiple pairs in one bag, especially if you’re bringing sandals or flip-flops. Using shoe bags also means you’re not getting any mud or dirt from the underside of your shoes onto your clean clothes.

(Image credit: Timur Weber / Pexels)

3. Pack jewellery in socks, then pack socks in shoes

A great way to conserve space is by packing things within things. For example, rather than bringing a large jewellery box, you can pack necklaces, bracelets and earrings in your socks. This cuts down on the amount of extra boxes and bags you bring, and can help with tangling. From there, pack your socks in your shoes to save even more space – you can also stuff shoes with underwear if you’re really trying to save room.

4. Take advantage of mini travel bottles for toiletries

If you’re only bringing carry-on luggage , there are restrictions on the liquids you can bring. To save space in your bags while also adhering to the 100ml rule, dispense your toiletries into mini travel bottles. I use these for my contact lens solution, and it’s honestly been a game changer for work trips and weekends away.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This hack could also work for toiletries like make-up remover, moisturiser, shampoo and shower gel, although I’d check to see if your hotel offers shower items as you might not need to bring these with you. If all else fails, you can buy toiletries when you get to your destination – I’ve had to do this countless times with toothpaste!

5. Stick to the 5-4-3-2-1 rule

As mentioned above, I have a bad habit of overpacking. Case in point, I went away for a one-night work trip and brought not one, not two but three outfits with me! The hack I now live by is the 5-4-3-2-1 rule where you pack five tops, four bottoms, three dresses and three shoes, two bags and two swimsuits and one accessory, like hats and sunglasses. This has drastically changed how I pack for holidays, and means I take the time to properly plan my outfits.

(Image credit: Marissa Grootes / Unsplash)

6. Bring laundry soap sheets

If you’re off on a week-long trip but don’t want to pack too much, laundry soap sheets can help keep clothes fresh if you’re without access to a washing machine. While laundry soap sheets vary in terms of performance – they’re not going to give you a deep clean like you’d get from a proper wash – they’re handy for freshening up clothes and removing stains. Most are eco-friendly, they don’t take up much room in your suitcase, and they mean you don’t have to bring an excess of clothing.

7. Wear your bulkiest clothes on the flight

This might not technically be a packing tip, but it will save you a huge amount of suitcase space. Regardless of my destination, I always bring a hoodie with me because I’m constantly cold – and planes get pretty chilly, too. But packing a hoodie adds a lot of bulk and takes up unnecessary space in your luggage, so I tend to wear my bulkiest clothing on the flight to avoid this.