The T3 team’s must-have travel gadgets, including headphones, power banks and sleep masks

Throughout the month of May, T3 has been hosting Travel and Outdoor Month 2025 , where we’ve been championing the latest outdoor and camping equipment and must-have travel gadgets. With the summer holidays fast approaching, you might be wondering what kind of necessities you should be bringing with you on your next trip.

The T3 team are seasoned travellers and have perfected the art of travel, from packing and getting through security to those dreaded moments where you’re stuck in an airport. To help you prepare for your next trip, here are the T3 team’s must-have travel gadgets that they simply can’t fly without.

Mat Gallagher, Editor-in-Chief:

(Image credit: Future)

In my bag at all times are my Twelve South PlugBug which works with Apple Find My, so I can never lose it on my travels. This has my USB-C cable for my iPhone and Apple Watch cable attached, plus a travel adapter for when I'm overseas. If I have these, I know I'll never be out of charge.

I also like to pack my Belkin Boostcharge Plus 10K power bank, which has integrated charging cables for USB-C and Lightning port, and my Netgear Nighthawk Pro M6 5G hotspot, which has my EE data SIM inside, so I'm always connected. My latest addition is a pair of Ray-Ban Meta Headliner sunglasses, so I can take video and photos on my travels easily. Add to that a solid pair of noise-cancelling headphones and my laptop, and I'm good to go anywhere.

Mike Lowe, Tech Editor:

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

As I’m privy to the latest and best headphones , my go-to model that I travel with has changed from the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones to the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 of late. I just love the design quality and the improved active noise-cancelling (ANC) is far better than its predecessors. I’ve loved wearing them on long-haul flights, used in tandem with my AirFly Pro 2 – a little dongle you can plug into in-flight entertainment (IFE) and listen wirelessly. It’s honestly a game-changer for comfort and quality during those many hours in the air!

Beth Girdler-Maslen, Home Editor:

(Image credit: Future)

As a huge bookworm, I used to insist on taking at least three books with me on holiday – and that was only for short trips! But after realising I was taking up valuable suitcase space, I finally made the switch to the Amazon Kindle (2022) which is always with me, from my morning commute into the office to my next flight. Instead of cramming bulky physical copies into my carry-on, I now have tons of books at the ready in one handy and space-saving device.

I tend to have trouble sleeping on flights, so if you ever see me on a plane, chances are I’ll be snuggling into a neck pillow . Travel pillows are easy to clip on to your hand luggage, and make a world of difference with sleep, and aches and pains. I’m not the most confident flyer, so to help me relax, I like to bring my Therabody SleepMask with me. It completely blocks out light and vibrates around the temples which is incredible soothing. It also comes with its own travel case so it comes with me everywhere and takes up hardly any room in my bag.

Matt Kollat, Active Editor:

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

I like travelling light (no hold luggage = no fuss), so pocket knives or scissors are out. But nail clippers? Always in my carry-on. Not just for tidying up a rogue hangnail, but also handy for snipping tags or loose threads on the go. I never travel without noise-cancelling headphones either. Depending on bag space, it’s either the Apple AirPods Max or the more compact AirPods Pro 2 .

If I’ve booked a large carry-on, I always go for the Db Ramverk Pro Carry-on paired with the expandable Ramverk Pro Sling, as they work perfectly together. I’ve also recently fallen back in love with my Matador SEG30 Backpack : it keeps everything neat and organised, which makes packing (and unpacking) way less stressful.

Top tip: on long-haul flights, always wear long sleeves and trousers – even if you're flying from one hot country to another. Airlines blast cold air to help you fall asleep faster, but all it does for me is bring on a cold!

Rik Henderson, News Editor:

(Image credit: WhatGeek)

While everyone waits for the swanky new Switch 2 to arrive, there’s a different gaming handheld that I can’t travel without – and it’s much more versatile than Nintendo’s next offering. Android-based, OLED and sporting a powerful Snapdragon processor, the Ayaneo Pocket Evo sits at the very top end of retro gaming devices. It has a 7-inch, stunning display and Hall Effect thumbsticks and triggers, but its ability to play tens of thousands games through emulation makes it essential to me.

Everything from Atari 2600 to Nintendo Switch works, and thanks to the Android OS, it can even play Netflix, Prime Video and do anything a tablet can. A real entertainment station away from home.

Emily Pursel, Social Media Editor:

I always carry my iPad Mini with me when I travel – my iPad Pro practically runs my life at home, but when I'm on vacation or going somewhere, it's usually a bit overkill. My iPad Mini does the important things I need for day-to-day, like accessing my calendar, Goodnotes, and Notion. Plus, I find it's the perfect size for watching a show on planes or trains.

Sam Cross, Senior Staff News Writer:

(Image credit: Sony)

The one thing I can't travel without is my JBL Tour Pro 3 earbuds. They're tiny compared to other over-ear headphones, and offer stellar sound quality and the best noise cancelling I've ever experienced. I once took a flight with a crying child behind me the entire time, and didn't know about it until I took them out on landing…

The other thing I'm never without is a camera. Taking snaps to document my travels is a must, and while my current personal setup is a little bulky, I'd love to add a Sony RX100 VII to my collection for just that purpose. It includes a wealth of killer features, not least a 24-200mm equivalent focal length – perfect for whatever scenario you're tossed into.

Max Freeman-Mills, Tech Staff Writer:

(Image credit: Manta Sleep)

Travel tech can feel as close to essential as anything I use, in the moments before a long-haul flight or an endless train. I never travel without my now-outdated Anker MagGo charger in case my phone dies; I only have a 5,000mAh version, but the newer models pack in 10,000 without being any bigger, making them a must-have.

For a longer flight, I'll use the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless as my choice of noise-cancelling over-ears, since I've always liked their balanced sound signature, and the dampening works wonders; shorter stints will make me save on their bulky case by just using the Technics EAH-Z100 earbuds instead.

Finally, the best Instagram ad I ever bought came from Manta Sleep – its affordable original mask is a lifesaver when I need shut-eye, whether that's on a plane or in a hotel room that has terrible blinds; any trip without it in my bag would be a disaster!

Lizzie Wilmot, Home Staff Writer:

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

My must-have travel gadget has to be the Loop Switch 2 earplugs. They adapt seamlessly to different environments, and as someone who (luckily) can sleep and work on public transport, they’ve been an absolute lifesaver. They’re incredibly comfortable to wear for long periods, and switching between modes is quick and easy, allowing you to block out varying levels of noise depending on what you’re doing.

Bryony Firth-Bernard, Active Staff Writer:

(Image credit: FORME)