I spent 24 hours with the new Loop Switch 2 earplugs – here's my honest take

You'd be lying if you said you hadn't come across Loop earplugs in one way or another, particularly if you're a follower of the wellness scene. Known for their ability to reduce noise without completely blocking it, Loop earplugs have become a go-to solution for those seeking balance in noisy environments, and their increasing popularity is a testament to their effectiveness.

The Loop Switch 2 earplugs are the brand’s latest launch, building on the success of the original Loop Switch. With a sleeker design and improved sound quality, these earplugs promise to adapt to various environments seamlessly, and I couldn’t wait to put them to the test.

My partner and I decided to plan a relaxing getaway that included a spa session, dinner and a gig – a mix of activities ideal for testing the Loop Switch 2’s performance in different scenarios.

Stage one: spa

You'll have to forgive the lack of photographic evidence for obvious reasons, but the spa was our first review location for the Loop Switch 2 earplugs. At this point, you may be wondering why earplugs are necessary in an already relaxing environment, but I found that immersing myself in a tranquil space with the earplugs actually enhanced the experience even further.

At the time, I used the earplugs in Quiet mode, a setting specifically designed for maximum noise reduction. In Quiet, the earplugs provide a more effective filtering effect than normal, blocking out unwanted sounds and helping you stay fully engaged in whatever you're doing. In a setting like a spa, this effect is amplified, allowing you to truly escape.

One of the first things I noticed was how comfortable they were – an obvious relief when you're trying to fully unwind. The Loop Switch 2 earplugs feature an upgraded ergonomic design, ensuring a secure and comfortable fit for long periods of use. I hardly noticed them once they were in, and they didn't fall out either, which was an initial worry of mine.

With the earplugs in place, I was able to completely relax in the sauna and steam room. Whilst they blocked out most noise, I still retained enough clarity to communicate with my partner when needed, but could engage in conversation when needed.

Stage two: dinner

Next up was dinner at a lively restaurant, so the earplugs' Engage mode was exactly what I needed. After using Quiet mode, switching to Engage was effortless, and a small click confirmed everything was set.

My biggest concern about wearing them in a public setting was how noticeable they would be, but my partner pointed out that he couldn’t see them when looking at me directly. The range of colours available also means you can find a pair that suits your style, and since I wear silver jewellery, the silver versions were a perfect match for me.

Engage mode is designed to provide a more balanced listening experience, ideal for situations where you want to reduce ambient noise without completely shutting yourself off. Unlike Quiet mode, Engage mode allows you to still hear conversations or announcements without feeling disconnected from your surroundings – though it of course depends on who you're with. I did threaten my partner that'd I'd be switching to Quiet mode if he kept talking about the football game he was missing...sorry, not sorry.

I actually really enjoyed Engage mode, and found it to be a great way to concentrate on what was happening at the table without being distracted by everything else around me. Unlike the spa, I was definitely more aware of wearing them, mainly because I was more alert and engaged. However, being able to block out the surrounding noise and focus solely on close-up conversation was an experience I hadn’t had before, and I’ll definitely be using it again.

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

Stage three: gig

Finally, it was time for our gig, which meant it was the perfect opportunity to switch to Experience mode. Now, I’ve used the Loop Experience 2 earplugs before, so I had a pretty good idea of what to expect. Both are quite similar, but Experience 2 earplugs provide 17dB of noise reduction and the Switch 2s (in Experience mode) offer 23dB, giving you a bit more protection with the latter.

The reason why this mode is so great is because they block out a significant amount of noise without compromising sound quality. You can still hear every word and note of the music you're listening to, all whilst protecting your hearing from damaging volumes.

Since I had been enjoying the Loop Switch 2 earplugs throughout our stay, it was my partner’s turn to give them a try. He found them incredibly comfortable, which is exactly what you want when you’re trying to focus on the performance. One of the best parts about using them is the peace of mind knowing you're protecting your hearing. It’s such a relief, especially when you avoid that awful ringing sound you often get after transitioning to a quieter space.

Even with a bit of dancing, they stayed securely in place and remained comfortable throughout the entire gig. My partner left saying he’d be investing in a pair as well, so it doesn't get much better than that.

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

Verdict

The Loop Switch 2 earplugs are perfect for those who need a versatile, stylish and reliable solution to manage sound in their daily lives. Whether you’re seeking focus, relaxation or protection, the different modes mean they can adapt seamlessly to your needs, and it's incredibly easy to switch between each one. Whilst there are certain modes that make you more aware of wearing them than others, their comfort level makes it hard to complain.

Buy the Loop Switch 2 earplugs for £54.95/$59.95