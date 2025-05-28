Always overpacking? This travel gadget helps you avoid overweight baggage fees
This travel essential will stop packing nightmares
If you often panic that you’ve overpacked your bags, then this handy travel gadget can help you save valuable suitcase space while avoiding overweight baggage fees.
As someone who regularly travels for work, I’ve perfected my packing routine, and while it’s not everyone’s favourite task, I quite enjoy packing my best carry-on luggage for my next holiday or work trip. But, we’ve all been there where we’ve thought we’ve packed as light as possible and suddenly, you’re caught out as your bag is just too big.
Having an overweight checked bag typically means you’ll have to pay an additional fee, while heavier hand luggage often results in you having to put your carry-on in the hold. Neither of these is what you need if you’re having a rather chaotic travel day, but I’ve found a travel gadget that can help you avoid both of these scenarios.
To help avoid any overweight bag issues, a luggage scale is one of the handiest travel essentials, especially for chronic overpackers. Luggage scales work by strapping or hooking onto your bags’ handles. Once attached, lift up your bag and the scale will accurately measure and display your luggages’ weight.
Most luggage scales are quite small, so you can take them with you on your next trip without it taking up too much room, which is ideal if you’re planning to shop or bring back souvenirs from your holiday. Below, I’ve rounded up our top three luggage scale options that can make your next trip run more smoothly.
T3's Top Three Luggage Scales
Best overall
Best luggage scale overall
The Travel Inspira Digital Luggage Scale is a compact, lightweight scale that can weigh bags up to 50kg / 110lbs. It can be used to measure checked and carry-on bags, or household items, and its sensor is precise to 50g / 0.1lb so you’re getting close and highly accurate readings.
The reason the Travel Inspira Digital Luggage Scale is the best option you can find is due to its battery-free design and LCD display. This luggage scale auto-locks to save battery life and powers on quickly. Its display also freezes once the weight is stabilised to take out any guesswork – it’s reasonably priced at just £23, too.
Best for checked
Best for checked luggage
If it’s just checked or hold luggage you’re after, the Longang Digital Hanging Luggage Scale is the one for the job. It has a maximum weight of 50kg / 110lbs, and comes with a steel hook and nylon strap so you can quickly weigh your bags and do so hands-free.
Best for carry-on
Best for carry-on luggage
For hand luggage, the Samsonite Luggage Scale is compact, easy to travel with and reliably accurate. It weighs bags up to 40kg maximum, so it’s definitely not for checked bags or bigger suitcases. But if you only tend to bring carry-ons with you, the Samsonite Luggage Scale is a must-have, and it’s not priced too badly either.
