Samsung’s new power bank could drop any second – but I’m not sold on one key detail
What do you think?
QUICK SUMMARY
Samsung is reportedly preparing to launch a new wired power bank, model EB-P3910, recently certified in Korea. Details on price and release date are still under wraps, but it's expected to be around £25/$35.
From the best phones to the best cordless vacuum cleaners, Samsung really knows how to nail it across the board. However, when it comes to power banks, you might not think twice. Well, this latest news might just change the way you see Samsung’s gadgets forever.
It's rumoured that Samsung is gearing up to drop a brand-new power bank after a recent filing appeared at SafetyKorea under the product number EB-P3910. It’s already been certified by the Korea Testing & Research Institute for Chemical Industry and has snagged the all-important KC certification mark, meaning it's pretty much ready to go.
We don't know too much at the moment, but early clues suggest the new power bank will be wired. The model number EB-P3910 fits the pattern of Samsung’s wired power banks, with the older 25W wired models carrying the EB-P prefix, whilst the wireless ones have EB-U. Whether wired power banks still have a place in today’s wireless world is up for debate, but this one looks worth keeping an eye on.
The image shows Samsung maintaining its rounded edges and smooth design, but replacing the usual beige with a gray casing. It’s not yet clear if additional colours will be offered.
There’s also no information on the release date or price, but the current Samsung 25W 10,000mAh Battery Pack is priced around £25/$35, so the new model will likely be in a similar range.
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
