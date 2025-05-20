5 things you should NEVER pack in your carry-on luggage
From power banks to umbrellas, avoid packing these items in your carry-on
When you’re off on your next holiday, make sure you don’t pack these five items in your carry-on luggage.
The best carry-on luggage can tackle almost any upcoming trip you have planned, from an entire five day vacation to acting as additional luggage if you couldn’t fit everything into your main suitcase.
As frequent flyers and excited holiday-goers already know, there are restrictions on what you can pack in your carry-on. Everyone knows the basics, like sharp objects and liquids – although it still doesn’t stop the sheer panic of having to fit mini bottles into a clear bag while waiting to go through security!
But aside from the obvious, there are some things you should NEVER pack in your carry-on – and you might be surprised by a few of them.
1. Power banks
The first item you should never pack in your carry-on is a power bank. Portable chargers have been banned from carry-on luggage since 2016, but this is a more recent ban that’s come through for the UK and other countries, as power banks were linked to several onboard plane fires.
After investigation, it was revealed the lithium batteries inside power banks could be faulty, damaged or poorly manufactured. If this is the case, the power bank can get too hot which can cause them to catch fire. For those who travel with a power bank, it’s best to pack it and any spare batteries in your main suitcase, and to make sure you’ve turned it off.
2. Drones
Typically, you can pack your best drone in your carry-on luggage, but it depends on the battery size. If your drone has a battery rated between 100-160Wh of power, you should be able to pack it in your carry-on, but if the battery exceeds that, it’ll need to go in your checked bag. When you pack it in your suitcase, ensure the drone is switched off and not near any flammable items.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
3. Big sporting equipment
If you’re off on a golfing holiday, you’ll need to pack your golf clubs in your main hold bag rather than substitute them for a carry-on. Most sporting equipment can be included in your carry-on luggage, but it’s typically rackets and smaller items. Bigger items are stored in hold, like golf clubs, skis, cricket bats, hiking poles, and even darts to avoid any accidental injuries from things shifting during a flight and hitting someone when they open the overhead locker.
4. Umbrellas
Now, an umbrella might sound like a strange item to not be allowed in your carry-on luggage, but similar to sports equipment, it depends on the size. Travellers can pack their best umbrella in their carry-on luggage if they’re small and foldable. If you have a large umbrella, you’ll have to check it in as they could accidentally hurt someone during the flight.
5. Camping poles and pegs
If you’re going camping, it’s best to pack your best tent in the main area of the plane, rather than in your carry-on luggage, particularly camping poles and pegs. This is due to the size of the poles as they could fall on someone when opening the overheard bin. Tent pegs are actually labelled as ‘sharp objects’ which is something you’re not allowed to pack in your carry-on luggage, so it’s best to keep them in your main suitcase – or you’ll get to your campsite and not be able to put up your tent!
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Mous Optimal Travel Backpack review: this alternative to wheeled hand luggage is perfect for business trips
The Mous Optimal Travel Backpack is the ideal carry-on when taking a large laptop and lots of tech on a business trip
-
Anker's new 5-in-1 travel adapter is now available in more countries – phew!
It works in over 200 countries
-
Say goodbye to baggage fees – Roka's new collection is the travel hack of the summer
Introducing the Gatwick collection...
-
Matador launches smaller version of best-selling travel pack – and it's perfect for weekend getaways
Prepare for every trip to be effortlessly smooth
-
Anker's new 5-in-1 travel adapter is smaller than ever – and it works in over 200 countries
It weighs only 107g
-
The ultimate Christmas gadget gifts for travellers – if you can track them down
Pack smart, pack well, pack wisely
-
Carl Friedrik releases Arctic Grey colourway – and it’s made its 5-star suitcase even better
Carl Friedrik gives its hybrid suitcases a stunning new upgrade
-
9 things you should never forget to clean before and during travel
Off on holiday or a work trip? Then make sure you clean these items before and while you travel