5 things you should NEVER pack in your carry-on luggage

From power banks to umbrellas, avoid packing these items in your carry-on

When you’re off on your next holiday, make sure you don’t pack these five items in your carry-on luggage.

The best carry-on luggage can tackle almost any upcoming trip you have planned, from an entire five day vacation to acting as additional luggage if you couldn’t fit everything into your main suitcase.

As frequent flyers and excited holiday-goers already know, there are restrictions on what you can pack in your carry-on. Everyone knows the basics, like sharp objects and liquids – although it still doesn’t stop the sheer panic of having to fit mini bottles into a clear bag while waiting to go through security!

But aside from the obvious, there are some things you should NEVER pack in your carry-on – and you might be surprised by a few of them.

1. Power banks

power bank

The first item you should never pack in your carry-on is a power bank. Portable chargers have been banned from carry-on luggage since 2016, but this is a more recent ban that’s come through for the UK and other countries, as power banks were linked to several onboard plane fires.

After investigation, it was revealed the lithium batteries inside power banks could be faulty, damaged or poorly manufactured. If this is the case, the power bank can get too hot which can cause them to catch fire. For those who travel with a power bank, it’s best to pack it and any spare batteries in your main suitcase, and to make sure you’ve turned it off.

2. Drones

DJI Mavic 4 Pro review

Typically, you can pack your best drone in your carry-on luggage, but it depends on the battery size. If your drone has a battery rated between 100-160Wh of power, you should be able to pack it in your carry-on, but if the battery exceeds that, it’ll need to go in your checked bag. When you pack it in your suitcase, ensure the drone is switched off and not near any flammable items.

3. Big sporting equipment

Wilson Staff Dynapower Irons

If you’re off on a golfing holiday, you’ll need to pack your golf clubs in your main hold bag rather than substitute them for a carry-on. Most sporting equipment can be included in your carry-on luggage, but it’s typically rackets and smaller items. Bigger items are stored in hold, like golf clubs, skis, cricket bats, hiking poles, and even darts to avoid any accidental injuries from things shifting during a flight and hitting someone when they open the overhead locker.

4. Umbrellas

Best umbrella

Now, an umbrella might sound like a strange item to not be allowed in your carry-on luggage, but similar to sports equipment, it depends on the size. Travellers can pack their best umbrella in their carry-on luggage if they’re small and foldable. If you have a large umbrella, you’ll have to check it in as they could accidentally hurt someone during the flight.

5. Camping poles and pegs

Big Agnes Copper Spur UL3 XL review

If you’re going camping, it’s best to pack your best tent in the main area of the plane, rather than in your carry-on luggage, particularly camping poles and pegs. This is due to the size of the poles as they could fall on someone when opening the overheard bin. Tent pegs are actually labelled as ‘sharp objects’ which is something you’re not allowed to pack in your carry-on luggage, so it’s best to keep them in your main suitcase – or you’ll get to your campsite and not be able to put up your tent!

Bethan Girdler-Maslen
Home Editor

Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.

Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!

