5 things you should NEVER pack in your carry-on luggage

When you’re off on your next holiday, make sure you don’t pack these five items in your carry-on luggage.

The best carry-on luggage can tackle almost any upcoming trip you have planned, from an entire five day vacation to acting as additional luggage if you couldn’t fit everything into your main suitcase .

As frequent flyers and excited holiday-goers already know, there are restrictions on what you can pack in your carry-on. Everyone knows the basics, like sharp objects and liquids – although it still doesn’t stop the sheer panic of having to fit mini bottles into a clear bag while waiting to go through security!

But aside from the obvious, there are some things you should NEVER pack in your carry-on – and you might be surprised by a few of them.

1. Power banks

The first item you should never pack in your carry-on is a power bank . Portable chargers have been banned from carry-on luggage since 2016, but this is a more recent ban that’s come through for the UK and other countries, as power banks were linked to several onboard plane fires .

After investigation, it was revealed the lithium batteries inside power banks could be faulty, damaged or poorly manufactured. If this is the case, the power bank can get too hot which can cause them to catch fire. For those who travel with a power bank, it’s best to pack it and any spare batteries in your main suitcase, and to make sure you’ve turned it off.

2. Drones

Typically, you can pack your best drone in your carry-on luggage, but it depends on the battery size. If your drone has a battery rated between 100-160Wh of power, you should be able to pack it in your carry-on, but if the battery exceeds that, it’ll need to go in your checked bag. When you pack it in your suitcase, ensure the drone is switched off and not near any flammable items.

3. Big sporting equipment

If you’re off on a golfing holiday, you’ll need to pack your golf clubs in your main hold bag rather than substitute them for a carry-on. Most sporting equipment can be included in your carry-on luggage, but it’s typically rackets and smaller items. Bigger items are stored in hold, like golf clubs, skis, cricket bats, hiking poles, and even darts to avoid any accidental injuries from things shifting during a flight and hitting someone when they open the overhead locker.

4. Umbrellas

Now, an umbrella might sound like a strange item to not be allowed in your carry-on luggage, but similar to sports equipment, it depends on the size. Travellers can pack their best umbrella in their carry-on luggage if they’re small and foldable. If you have a large umbrella, you’ll have to check it in as they could accidentally hurt someone during the flight.

5. Camping poles and pegs

