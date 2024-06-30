5 travel pillows to take with you on your next flight

If you’ve ever woken up during a flight and found your neck lolling to the side at an uncomfortable angle, then you need to invest in a travel pillow.

Sleeping on a plane isn’t particularly comfortable, and while they’re perfect for your bed, the best pillows don’t make the best travel companions. The last thing you want when you arrive at your holiday destination is to have a sore neck and head from sleeping in an unsupported position, so before you board a plane this summer, here are five travel pillows you should take with you on your next flight.

1. Cabeau Evolution S3 Travel Neck Pillow

(Image credit: Amazon)

The best travel pillow overall

The best travel pillow you can buy today is the Cabeau Evolution S3 Travel Neck Pillow (£39.99). Made from ergonomic memory foam, the Cabeau Evolution S3 provides comfortable 360° support that protects and aligns your neck and back while reducing any strains and kinks. What makes the Cabeau Evolution S3 perfect for plane or train travel is its many different straps, including a chinstrap for supporting your head and seat traps to attach to your chair.

2. Trtl Travel Neck Pillow

(Image credit: Trtl)

The best travel pillow for neck support

If you prefer a travel pillow that’s less inflated or poofy, the Trtl Travel Neck Pillow (£49.99) is the best choice for neck support while travelling. It looks more like a scarf than a pillow, but the Trtl Travel Neck Pillow offers complete head and neck support in the form of a soft and breathable fabric. Available in a range of colours, the Trtl Travel Neck Pillow is great for people sitting in the middle seat, and it’s incredibly lightweight and easy to tuck away into your best carry-on luggage .

3. Ostrichpillow Original Travel Pillow

(Image credit: Amazon)

The best travel pillow for blocking out everything

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Ostrichpillow Original Travel Pillow (£99) is probably the weirdest looking pillow on the market, but it blocks out absolutely everything so you can have a long sleep or a quick power nap from anyone. It fits completely over your head to block out light and noise, and it has two holes at the top for you to fit your arms through. You might get some strange looks when you wear it but you’ll be blissfully asleep by then and probably won’t care!

4. BCOZZY Neck Pillow

(Image credit: Amazon)

The best travel pillow for head support

The BCOZZY Neck Pillow (£39.97) is a super cosy pillow that offers double support to the head, neck and chin. It can be used in multiple ways by placing the overlapping pillow arms in different positions around the neck for front, side and front-and-side support. It’s great for side sleepers and helps prevent your head from hanging and lolling while you sleep upright in a seat.

5. flintronic Inflatable Travel Pillow

(Image credit: Amazon)

The best inflatable travel pillow