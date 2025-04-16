The 7 luxury travel essentials I won't leave home without – and why you shouldn't either

As an avid traveller – it comes with the job, but it's a personal passion too – I've flown hundreds of hours a year for many years. I know many others will have similar schedules, which is why you need to upgrade your travel kit for added luxury, comfort and style.

These are the 7 luxury travel items that I won't leave home without before heading to a plane, especially a long-haul trip. I've learnt from flying more than a million miles in the past decade that comfort, entertainment and health are all critical factors for an improved journey.

Sure, airlines hand out a little of this and that to help in some regard – but upgrading with far better personal items is a game-changer that every frequent traveller should practice.

Spending a little extra on the luxury goes a long way in a confined space, too, which is why these are my tried-and-tested travel recommendations that I won't leave home without – and you shouldn't either.

1. Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

There are various arguments regarding what the best headphones are – or, specifically, the best headphones for travel – but, for me, it always comes back to Bose.

I've tried plenty of others – here are long-haul tests of Sonos and Dyson over-ears on double-digit flight lengths – but the QuietComfort Ultra Headphones are the outright winners for the simple fact that their active noise-cancelling (ANC) is unbeaten.

That means blotting out other passengers' noise – sometimes unwanted engagements in conversation, when all you want to do is sleep – but also white noise from planes that can also be bothersome.

Furthermore, the QC Ultra Headphones are comfortable. I sleep while wearing them – which, while that won't be for everyone (some Loop earplugs are a non-audio-capable alternative I'd suggest), it's a must for me.

2. Twelve South AirFly

(Image credit: Twelve South)

So you've got the best noise-cancelling headphones over your head thanks to your Bose purchase, but now you want to watch the in-flight entertainment (IFE) but there's no sensible way to plug in? Ah.

You don't want to use the provided leaky, uncomfortable wired in-ears that the airline may provide (or charge for), nor if you're lucky enough to be in a higher cabin class the 'loan' pair of over-ears that you can't hold onto for the whole flight (yes, American, I'm looking at you).

Fortunately, there's a solution that I always stow in my Bose carry case. It's called AirFly, by Twelve South (yep, that Apple accessories maker), which you can plug into a 3.5mm headphones socket and listen wirelessly using your own headphones via Bluetooth.

It's simple, but it's genius – making IFE more luxurious. And I've just started using the AirFly Pro 2, which was sent to me recently as an upgrade – a model that can pair to two headphones, so you can even share with someone else if watching from, say, a tablet rather your own in-flight screen.

3. Google Pixel Tablet

(Image credit: Google)

Speaking of tablets, that's my other must-pack item. Sure, I could watch various streaming services on the laptop that's almost certainly going to be in my bag, too, but a laptop feels too much like work.

What I love about having the Google Pixel Tablet is that I can dive into Android, load up Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Apple TV+, and Now – basically all the best streaming services – and watch at my leisure. All of those apps now support offline downloads too.

I use the best Android phones most prominently, so I've picked Google's tablet to match with my Pixel 9 Pro XL – but if you're an Apple user then an iPad Air, iPad Mini or anything non-Pro from the best iPads list would be a suitable luxury alternative too.

A big and fairly obvious reason to carry your own display is that you can watch what you want, when you want. I've flown enough miles on various decrepit aircraft to know that not all are made equal – and the screens in some are so poor that a tablet backup is an easy luxe upgrade.

Tablets are also way preferable to hotel TVs for me too – and if you've got those AirFly and Bose headphones, then you can listen in a personal bubble of comfort and quality. Even share the stream with a plus one if you're not on the road solo.

4. Anker Mag Go (10K, Slim)

(Image credit: Anker)

Sometimes the best travel tech isn't the sexiest – but that doesn't mean it's not luxury. There's nothing worse than running out of juice whilst you're in the air, with your phone or tablet or laptop dying – or getting precariously close. Which is why Anker is such a life-saver.

I'm fond of the MagGo series because it's got a wireless Qi2 charging pad integrated, but it's also magnetic – so you can literally clip it onto your phone, no wires necessary, for wireless charging wherever you are. Or your earbuds, if you're working out.

With a 10,000mAh battery capacity – note that regulations permit 100Whr as the maximum, which is around 25,000-27,000mAh – it's a sensible, portable size that isn't going to get the authorities in a twist at any borders. And that'll do around two full phone charges for most of the best smartphones on the market.

There are lots of other wireless charging options on the market, of course, but the Anker's design is much more luxury than many others – as is its functionality, thanks to a display to tell you how far into the battery life you've run.

5. Uamal 3D Eye Mask

(Image credit: Uamal)

Not all travel tech has to have a cable poking out of it or battery within. And, believe me, this one is an often missed gem that every air traveller should possess.

Yes, some airlines offer eye-masks, but few of them – even in business class – are up to much and are discarded after. My advice: buy a decent, soft-lined reusable one that blocks out light for a truly blackout experience.

With Uamal's offering you'll sleep more soundly, without interruption of, say, the staff putting the lights up, or 'that guy' (there's always one) opening the window shade mid-flight and letting light stream into the cabin.

This particular eye mask has an indent so your eyelashes aren't fussed with, which is a nice touch, and it doesn't get too hot and bothersome during wear either. It's a small but mighty luxury purchase that I thoroughly advise adding to your travel arsenal.

6. Chilly's Series 2 Stainless Steel Water Bottle

(Image credit: Chilly's)

Another piece of essential tech without a battery! Yes, airlines will provide you water – in a plastic bottle if you're really lucky, but it's usually too small for proper hydrating purposes. A paper cup of the liquid might seem like all you need, but that'll get splashed about all over the place.

The reason I carry a Chilly's bottle around with me is for myriad reasons: one, they look great and you can choose your preference of size and colour; two, they have a screw-down leak-free design that truly works; three, your H20 inside will remain cooler for longer.

Staying hydrated is important when flying – it'll help you feel less jetlagged and more human during and after a long-haul journey. Not having water to hand at all times isn't ideal, especially if you wake up all dry-mouthed from a brief snooze and need a sip.

Again, there are plenty of water bottles on the market, but the Chilly's aluminium design is the one for me. They're subtle-looking, fit easily into seat pockets, and airport staff are more than happy to fill them up once you're through security. It's a great luxury to have in the car back home, too.

7. Tumi 19 Degree Carry-On

(Image credit: Tumi)

My final must-have is a carry-on that's worth its salt (and price). I've been through a lot of sub-par offerings over the years, given my travel mileage, and often wondered why the big-name brands were so expensive.

"Surely it can't be worth that much?" would be my wonder. Except, now three years into my Tumi ownership, this wheelie carry case has survived about three times longer than anything I've had before it – and it's still going strong.

The 55cm model is cabin-worthy on most (but not all) carriers' short-haul flights, and certainly will be no bother for any long-haul flights you intend to take it on.

It's spacious, the wheels glide so smoothly that it's no chore to cart around an airport, while the finish is durable and tough. This model also features an expandable section, should you want to widen it – perhaps to check it in, instead of carrying on.

We've got a best suitcase guide on T3.com if you want to read more, but from my personal carry-on experience, the quality, ease and versatility of the Tumi excels. It's a costly purchase, but it's a luxury that's well worth having – perhaps more than any other luxury buy on this list.