Protein Works just launched a protein-packed coffee and it could be my new go-to morning fix

I don’t know about you, but I’m definitely guilty of skipping breakfast and just running on coffee most mornings.

It’s quick, it's easy, and it hits the spot. I tell myself I’ll eat something later (I usually don’t), but by the time 3pm rolls around, I’m crashing hard and wondering why I can’t focus.

Turns out I’m not the only one. According to a study by drinks brand Protein Works, a third of people in the UK do the exact same thing - switching a decent breakfast for a quick caffeine fix to try and get them in the right mood for work. And while that apparently can help you focus more in the short term, the effect fades within a few hours, which probably explains the dreaded mid-afternoon energy dip.

So when I heard Protein Works had launched something called Protein Coffee Coolers, my ears pricked up.

According to the press release, it’s basically a hybrid between a protein shake and a decent iced coffee - and meant to give you the caffeine kick you’re after and something a bit more substantial to keep you going.

(Image credit: Protein Works)

Each serving packs up to 120mg of caffeine, 22g of protein, and only 113 calories, which sounds pretty solid if you’re trying to avoid the mid-afternoon slump. It comes in flavours like Belgian Choca Mocha and Caramel Latte - so basically those popular café drinks but with a mini health boost included.

It's also not meant to be one of those overly thick shakes that tastes like liquid cardboard. It’s apparently made with real freeze-dried coffee, guarana and green coffee bean extract, so apparently it still feels like a proper coffee. You just chuck a scoop into water or milk, shake it up, and you’re good to go. No faffing with blenders or boiling the kettle, thankfully.

Honestly, I haven’t tried it yet (samples are on the way), but it does sound like the kind of thing I could get into, especially on those mad mornings when I’m out the door with five minutes to spare and no time for toast.

Will it replace my usual flat white? Probably not. But if it means I stop feeling like a zombie post-lunch, I'm willing to give it a go.