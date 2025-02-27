I thought clear protein was a gimmick – then I tried ESN’s Isoclear

There was a time when I preferred pure whey protein only years and years ago. Something about the consistency and flavour makes whey protein the top choice for most athletes, whether it's bodybuilders or runners.

After I started working for T3, I started testing more vegan protein powders, and to my surprise, they weren’t terrible, either; I love brands like HUEL and their Ready-to-drink bottles. However, I’ve never really acquainted myself with clear protein powders before.

Clear protein powder is most commonly made of whey protein isolate, highly filtered to remove fats and lactose, making it easily digestible and nearly transparent when mixed with water. It’s more like a squash than a shake, which is why I always used to gravitate towards standard whey protein.

That all changed after a recent run I had. I was out for 10k after a longer training dry spell, and my body clearly didn’t enjoy the experience as much as I thought it would. As well as struggling to keep my usual pace, I was also underprepared in terms of fuelling options.

I usually don’t take any water or snacks with me on shorter runs (<10k) during my training blocks. I find it unnecessary to carry around extra stuff with me. However, it’s a whole different ballgame when I’m at the beginning of a training block. I need some sweets, gels or isotonic drinks to keep me going.

I didn’t have either of these, so during my recent 10k, I was parched. I kept thinking about different drinks I wanted to taste: good ol’ Lucozade, fruit juices, Dr Pepper, beautiful cold tap water, etc. Anything to quench my thirst.

Upon arriving home, I glanced over to the corner of my kitchen counter and noticed I had some peach ice tea-flavoured ESN Isoclear Whey Protein Isolate (£46.99, ESN). I fancied something other than water, so I decided to try it.

As soon as I chugged my half-litre Isoclear mix, I felt refreshed. It was the combination of taste, protein content (25g per 30g serving) and some calories (around 100kcal per serving) that soothed my body as well as my brain.

Best of all, it literally tasted and looked like peach iced tea. Since it was a warmer day (in February), all I wanted was a nice, refreshing drink, and the Isoclear was just that. The initial experience was so transformative that I had it after every single run and workout. I literally can’t stop drinking it.

ESN’s Isoclear (and other clear proteins) come in different flavours, of course, such as Cherry, Apple, Green Tea, etc., so even if you aren’t a fan of powdered iced teas, you should be able to find one that works for your palate.

I’m a clear protein convert now, that’s for sure. If you still aren’t (no judgment here), check out T3’s best protein powder guide for other options. If you want to bulk up, you might want to peruse our best weight gainer guide instead.