Huel Black Edition’s latest flavours bring the heat – and the fruit – to your day

Huel has just shaken up its Black Edition Ready-to-Drink line with two new flavours: Iced Latte and Strawberry Banana.

Known for being a high-protein, nutritionally complete food option, the Black Edition Ready-to-Drink has already become a favourite among people who want to get their health food fix without the hassle of cooking.

The Iced Latte option will appeal to coffee lovers seeking an understated flavour with a nutritional boost, while Strawberry Banana offers a sweeter, fruitier alternative that keeps the protein levels high without loading up on carbs.

Like the rest of the Huel Black Edition range (and some weight gainers and protein powders), these new flavours pack around 35 grams of plant-based protein per bottle, are fortified with 26 essential vitamins and minerals, and are completely vegan, ticking all the boxes for those following a plant-based diet.

They’re also low in carbohydrates and free from artificial sweeteners, catering to the health-conscious crowd who want a quick, balanced meal without sacrificing flavour.

Huel’s Black Edition was already designed for those on the go, but with Iced Latte and Strawberry Banana joining the lineup, finding a meal you look forward to drinking just got easier.

While the idea of complete food shakes might not excite everyone, Huel seems determined to make it a tastier experience for all. Check out the new flavours at Huel ; prices from £41.00 per box (12 bottles) or £3.42 per serving (400kcal).

