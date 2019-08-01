Best protein powder 2019: build muscle with our tips and the best whey and vegan protein powders

The best protein powders can really help if you're looking to tone up or bulk up – although we'd recommend shedding belly fat first if you don't want to look peculiar. The never-ending quest for that perfect body can be frustrating, as even the most experienced gym-goer can fail to grasp the importance of nutrition and a clean diet when bulking up, slimming down or generally honing that killer physique. That is where protein powders come in.

Protein powder: what you need to know

Ignore the phrase "abs are made in the kitchen", because pretty much every muscle is made in the kitchen and the one key element to building muscle is proooooottteeeein (protein). Chicken breasts, steaks, salmon, nuts and seeds are packed full of the stuff and people looking to add some serious muscle should be stuffing the previously mentioned foodstuffs into their gobs by the bucketload.

"Those undergoing a pretty intense training schedule, say hitting the gym four times a week or more, will need to ingest around 2.5-3 grams of protein per kg of body mass," explains performance nutritionist Josh Dyson, who advises top athletes at the Manchester Institute of Health & Performance (MIHP ).

That's a whopping 210g of protein a day for the average 70kg Joe, which equates to seven average chicken breasts in a 24-hour period. Which is a bit much, to be truthful.

To make things even trickier on the stomach, Josh says that those training hard should aim to eat every three to five hours and each meal or snack should contain 20-40g of protein, as well as a good balance of carbs and other key nutrients. Can you see why this could be a pain in the glutes?

The humble protein shake aims to make intake a hell of a lot easier and decidedly less chicken-y. By blending powder into an easy-to-consume sweet shake, it tops up the protein levels without the associated cooking time and shopping trips.

Navigating the minefield of protein shake terminology can be a nightmare, as there are numerous types that all work differently and each is designed to be used at different times of day.

Whey and casein are two of the most common protein types, with the latter acting as a slow release protein that is usually taken before bed and assists the body in repairing and building muscle during rest.

Whey protein is by far the most popular fast-acting choice and can be taken at any time of day to meet your protein requirements. It's usually fashioned from a dairy derivative but many vegan plant-based options are now widely available.

When looking to invest, make sure you spend some time studying the nutritional information on the tub. Steer clear of added sugar, emulsifiers, chemical sweeteners and other nasties that are often included in cheaper products to bulk them out.

Spend a bit more cash and it's likely you'll get a much higher portion of quality protein per serving, while the more premium products also tend to blend easier with your chosen liquid.

It's also a good idea to try a sample flavour before committing to a 1kg tub of the stuff, as taste can vary wildly across the various brands. We've tried to address this in our reviews below.

How to use protein powder





There are lots of contradicting schools of thought surrounding the optimum time of day to quaff a shake, but most agree that post-workout is a great time to get a shot of whey protein into the system.

The least calorific way to prepare a protein shake is to blend the powder with cold water in a shaker or blender, which typically leads to a thinner consistency and weaker flavour, but contains almost zero fat.

Of course, you can blend with cow's milk or vegan alternatives, bung in some peanut butter, a dollop of chocolate ice cream, a handful of cherries and whizz it into a blender for a truly opulent treat, but the waistline probably isn't going to thank you for it.

There are also lots of online resources for those who wish to get creative and sprinkle some protein powder into their bakes and culinary creations, but we'd advise sticking to cold water and downing the stuff for the quickest and most convenient results.

Have one for breakfast, take it at lunch or drink before going to bed to top up the protein in your diet, but ensure you stick to the recommended daily allowance and don't overdo it.

Excessive protein intake can put additional strain on your kidneys and liver, which have to work harder to process the surplus nutrients.

The best protein powders, in order

Form Protein hits the spot

1. Form Performance Protein A tasty, high protein vegan option Specifications Type: Plant-based Protein per serving: 30g Sugars: 0.1g Fat: 2.9g Reasons to buy + Amazing taste and texture + Plant-based protein + Added probiotics Reasons to avoid - Some fat content $39 View at Mr Porter US & CA

As protein supplements go, we will stick our neck on the line and say the chocolate peanut offering from Form is genuinely enjoyable to drink, boasting a texture and flavour that isn't far off a proper milkshake.

It's also completely vegan-friendly, gluten-free and is derived 100 per cent from plant-based products, meaning there is a pleasing lack of chemicals on the ingredients list.

In fact, a single serving packs a whopping 30g of protein from brown rice, Algavia and hemp, with Stevia and Thaumatin sweeteners and natural flavours used to make the experience enjoyable.

Each serving also contains a complete amino acid profile and additional probiotics to help boost the immune system of anyone working hard in the gym or out on the field.

Blend it with water and it's enjoyable. Mix it with almond milk or another dairy-free alternative, throw in a banana and you have a genuinely tasty treat that's delivering a hefty dose of protein with every gulp.

USN Blue Lab 100% Whey

2. USN Blue Lab 100% Whey The best tasting whey by far Specifications Type: Whey Protein per serving: 26g Sugars: 1.6g Fat: 1.9g Reasons to buy + Great taste + Mixes well + Packed with amino acids Reasons to avoid - Not suitable for vegans - Expensive Check Amazon

The caramel chocolate flavour tested here is by far one of the most convincing flavours where whey protein is concerned and, thankfully, it lacks that nasty chemical taste that other cheaper rivals seem to possess.

It blends extremely well with water and is specifically engineered for some of the most demanding athletes on the planet, meaning it contains quality ingredients and shuns much of the chemical bulk found in rival powders.

An impressive 26g of protein in a single scoop should be enough to suit most needs, but we found ourselves opting for a second portion just to thicken up the drink a little and add some punch to the flavour.

Easy to guzzle, packed with important amino acids and incredibly low in fat and sugar content, this is our pick of the whey bunch for quick and effective results.

Aminoman 100% organic plant based vegan protein

3. Aminoman 100% organic plant based vegan protein So healthy it hurts Specifications Type: Plant Protein per serving: 21g Sugars: 0.24g Fat: 1.5g Reasons to buy + No sugars + Totally vegan + Great natural source Reasons to avoid - Plain taste

It is nice to know that the ingredients in your powdered protein are all derived from plants, rather than pure chemicals, even if a protein shake is about as processed a foodstuff as it is possible to get.

But sometimes you just can't inhale enough chicken breasts in a single day (or should that be chickpeas?), so a scoop of Aminoman is your next best thing. It's 100 per cent organic, so definitely no pesticides or nasties, while the recipe blends nicely with water or a milk of your choice.

Taste is on par with many plant-based protein powders we've tried, in so much as it is far more natural than the purely synthetic counterparts, but that flavour and texture can come across a little raw and grainy.

If you like things sweet, it might be best to boost your shakes with a dollop of peanut butter or, are we say it, Nutella!

ON Gold Standard 100% Whey

4. ON Gold Standard 100% Whey Old school whey protein favoured by athletes Specifications Type: Whey Protein per serving: 24g Sugars: 1.2g Fat: 1.1g Reasons to buy + Widely used by pro athletes + Packed with amino acids + Good quality protein Reasons to avoid - Lacks flavour $21.99 View at Amazon 641 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Optimum Nutrition is trusted by plenty of professional athletes around the world and its Gold Standard whey sits at the very top of its range.

With 24g of protein and 5.5g of BCAAs, it delivers a hefty dose of muscle-building nutrients with each scoop, although it's not exactly the most delicious thing to get down your gullet.

It mixes easily with water but the chocolate flavour does a mediocre job of representing a sweet treat. However, there are 17 flavours to choose from, so it's likely some are better than others.

Nutrition X Nighttime Protein

5. Nutrition X Nighttime Protein Mix it as a pudding for muscle-building sleepy time Specifications Type: Cassein Protein per serving: 26g Sugars: 1.6g Fat: 0.6g Reasons to buy + Tastes great + Low fat + Aids sleep Reasons to avoid - Very sweet - Thick mix

Nutrition X is the supplement choice of many professional athletes and it's easy to see why, as their products are quality assured and tested to the levels demanded by top tier sports.

This nighttime casein protein has shot straight towards the top of our list, purely because it tastes so damned delicious and it is a solely brilliant at filling the stomach prior to a long, muscle-building snooze.

Reduce the amount of water or milk used, pop it in the fridge and it does a great impression of Angel Delight. Alternatively, increase the liquid levels and it's a very tasty shake.

This is definitely one for the more hardcore bulkers, or those that perform some fairly intense exercise late in the day.

Norvia Active Performance

6. Norvia Active Performance Delicious… but packed with sugar Specifications Type: Plant-based Protein per serving: 19.8g Sugars: 15.4g Fat: 4.7g Reasons to buy + Tastes excellent + Vegan-friendly + Extra nutrients Reasons to avoid - High sugar content Check Walmart

Norvia is relatively new to the scene but its range of products (they also offer weight loss solutions) is predominantly plant-based and its branding is absolutely on-point.

The Danish company claims that it has been researching the benefits of a plant-based diet for over 30 years, while its Active Performance range combines all of the proteins, vitamins and minerals your body needs to prepare for exercise.

Arctic Chocolate tastes fantastic and mixes really easily with water, but the scrumptious flavour is probably down to the amount of sugar that's in every pouch.

Hit one of these before or just after exercise and you'll be ok, but we'd suggest looking at one of the other low sugar brands if you're thinking of guzzling multiple shakes in a day.

Vega Clean Protein

7. Vega Clean Protein Not the tastiest but, as the name suggests, super clean Specifications Type: Plant-based Protein per serving: 25g Sugars: 0.2g Fat: 2.3g Reasons to buy + Low in sugar + Natural ingredients + Easy to digest Reasons to avoid - Weak taste $33.74 View at Amazon

Made from pea, hemp, alfalfa and pumpkin, the Vega Clean Protein really does live up to its name, while a distinct lack of sugar and fat make it one of the healthiest choices to go for.

Unfortunately, there is a hefty compromise on texture and taste, with the chocolate flavour tested here not really doing much for these tastebuds.

It requires a more vigorous mix than some of the other powders featured on this list but we did find it one of the easiest on the stomach, perhaps thanks to an additional digestive enzyme derived from pineapple.

Bio-Synergy Whey Better

8. Bio-Synergy Whey Better Low fat, low sugar, admittedly rubbish name Specifications Type: Whey Protein per serving: 27.2g Sugars: Trace Fat: Trace Reasons to buy + Low in sugar and fats + High protein Reasons to avoid - Not a great taste $38.87 View at Chain Reaction Cycles (US & Canada)

Unlike the previously mentioned product from Norvia, the awkwardly named Whey Better range from Bio-Synergy strips away any sign of fat and sugar for one of the cleanest protein drinks around.

The chocolate flavour isn't particularly convincing and tastes pretty thin when mixed with water, while the ingredients list can look a little scary for those averse to chemical-sounding additives in their drinks.

Niacinamide, Calcium Pantothenate, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Thiamin Hydrochloride and the tongue-twisting Cyanocobalamin are all forms of additional vitamins and minerals, but the ingredients list makes the more plant-derived products more approachable on paper.

Innermost The Strong Protein

9. Innermost The Strong Protein Totally on-trend but very tasty Specifications Type: Whey Protein per serving: 34g Sugars: 0.8g Fat: 1.1g Reasons to buy + Great vanilla flavour + Mixes well + Hefty dose of protein Reasons to avoid - Trendy packaging

Innermost is striving to distance itself from the rest of the meathead muscle crowd by unleashing several 'collections' of achingly hip products that all serve a different purpose.

Powders for assisting a detox, energy boosting concoctions, toning pills and recovery capsules are all available, but we're primarily interested in the great tasing whey protein, which is free from chemical nasties and focuses on natural additives to give it a punchy vanilla flavour and creamy texture.

It mixes well, features barely any fats or sugars and packs a massive 34g protein punch. Forget the stylish label, this is up there with some of the best performing proteins on the list.

10. USN Essentials Dynamic Whey Good, all-round protein powder Reasons to buy + Mixes well + Great for post workout recovery Reasons to avoid - Not as effective as more expensive options - Taste isn't for everyone Today's best USN Essentials Dynamic Whey Protein deals Check Amazon

When you take your first steps into the world of protein powders, you’ll be surprised at the things you start to look out for. In the case of USN Essentials Dynamic Whey, it’s not that it helps your recovery after workouts (although it does) and it’s not that it’s great value for money (even though it is). It’s that it mixes well, leaving no lumps or bumps or sticky bits in your protein mix.

It’s something few protein powders get right so USN Essentials deserves credit for figuring out the solution to what seems to be a difficult problem. The flavours aren’t too exciting (Vanilla, Chocolate, etc) and there are better protein powders available, but for this price you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better option.

11. MaxiNutrition Max Protein Shake Powder The perfect entry-level protein powder Reasons to buy + Good entry level product + Well priced Reasons to avoid - Not the best tasting powder - Contains a lot of sugar Today's best MaxiNutrition Max Protein Shake Powder deals Check Walmart

A big name in sports, MaxiNutrition has made its name by delivering high-end protein powders for professional athletes. Those protein powders contain benefits that are mostly irrelevant for us, such as how they don’t contain any substances banned by professional sporting bodies, so it’s good to see MaxiNutrition has also gone the other way with this entry-level protein powder. The key appeal here is the price, which makes it affordable way for those new to the world of protein powders. Word of warning: this has a lot of sugar and carbs, making it better suited to those who are endurance training rather than if you are looking to lift and build muscle.