This AI food diary app can tell you the nutritional content of your food – with just one photo

QUICK SUMMARY The Fueld AI-powered meal tracking app is now fully launched, providing users with an instant view of a meal’s nutritional value from just one photo. The app is free to download, and is available on both Apple iOS and Android app stores.

In today's day and age, there are a huge number of devices that help us keep track of our health and welling. From the best personalised nutrition tests to the best sleep trackers, it's incredibly simple to check in and make sure our bodies are working as they should. However, there's one brand that want to make this process easier than ever.

Fueld launched its AI-powered app last week, designed to provide an instant view of a meal’s nutritional value from just a photo. It also offers instant insights around protein, fibre and other nutrition, and provides personalised advice to improve any meals on a nutritional level.

The app is free to download, and is available on both Apple iOS and Android app stores.

(Image credit: Fueld)

The app uses its advanced AI model to analyse shapes, colours, and textures within each image to identify food items, utilising contextual clues and typical food combinations to predict the most likely components of a meal. This data, along with nutrition databases, is used to generate a detailed nutritional profile for each meal.

Fueld claims that it's accurate about 80% of the time, which is quite an impressive assertion. When there's a food photographed that looks similar to another one, such as Greek Yoghurt and Sour Cream, the AI model will guess the likely match and let the user confirm. It will also use visual hints and typical serving sizes to guess the weight, but these can be fine-tuned at any point.

Fueld Co-Founder, Glenn Smith said: “Fueld has the power to transform how people think about food and nutrition. Backed by science and enabled by incredible AI technology, we’ve made it easy to snap a picture of your meal and get an instant breakdown of what you’re consuming. It’s an amazing tool and experience which we’d encourage everyone to try."

Download the Fueld app now

