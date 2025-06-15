This smart yoga mat comes with AI coaching, tracking and corrections

QUICK SUMMARY YogiFi has launched its Smart Mat Gen 3, an AI-powered smart yoga mat that tracks your progress and offers corrections for a smoother, better practice. The YogiFi Smart Mat Gen 3 is available in multiple colours for £149 / $199.

AI has slowly but surely taken over the home, with many cooking and cleaning appliances being ‘upgraded’ with this new technology. One area that hasn’t had quite the same treatment is wellness – after all, how do you add smart technology to a yoga mat ?!

Well, YogiFi have done just that with the new YogiFi Smart Mat Gen 3 . This AI-powered yoga mat is a fusion of technology and wellness, and is designed to help users improve and personalise their yoga practices.

The YogiFi Smart Mat Gen 3 looks like a regular yoga mat, but it actually has high-precision sensors within the 6mm cushioned surface. The sensors and Bluetooth connectivity within the yoga mat allows it to connect with the YogiFi app.

While you might think having technology embedded into your yoga mat would be uncomfortable, the YogiFi Smart Mat Gen 3 is lightweight at just 3.3 pounds, and is easy to carry around with you to your next yoga class. It also comes in a range of bright colours.

(Image credit: YogiFi)

How the YogiFi Smart Mat Gen 3 works is you connect it to the YogiFi app which unlocks a range of features, including guided classes and sessions tracking. What’s most impressive is the mat’s AI technology offers real-time posture and form corrections as it analyses your movements during and post workout.

The app and AI allows the YogiFi Smart Mat Gen 3 to almost act like your own personal yoga instructor. Having said that, it doesn’t make any noise but rather quietly monitors your balance, stability and flexibility in the background. It also comes with a Freestyle mode which allows users to practice their own flows.

As the most inflexible person on the planet, I’ve been trying to do more yoga and stretching to help support my other workouts. The idea of the YogiFi Smart Mat Gen 3 is really interesting, and it’s almost like a smartwatch or smart ring as it gives you feedback, tracks your activity and even includes personalised programmes and coaching. I’ll definitely have to get my hands on it to see if it can help me touch my toes – seriously, I’m that bad!

