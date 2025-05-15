Eight Sleep upgrades its Pod with a built-in speaker and cooling blanket
Eight Sleep launches fifth version of its Pod smart bed
QUICK SUMMARY
Eight Sleep has launched the Pod 5, the fifth generation of its smart sleep system.
Powered by AI, the Eight Sleep Pod 5 now comes with a cover, hub, base and blanket, as well as a built-in surround sound speaker.
Eight Sleep has just launched the fifth generation of its smart sleep system. The new Eight Sleep Pod 5 now comes with a built-in surround sound speaker, and a cooling and heating blanket for a comfortable and immersive sleep experience.
Many of the best mattresses have started getting the smart treatment, but Eight Sleep was one of the first brands to introduce smart technology to its line-up. Eight Sleep has become well known for its smart sleep system which features a cover, hub and base, and the brand has now launched the Eight Sleep Pod 5.
The Eight Sleep Pod 5 features a cover, hub, base and blanket, all of which work together to give you the best night’s sleep. Best described as an upgraded version of the Eight Sleep Pod 4, the Eight Sleep Pod 5 has many of the same features as its predecessor, but more advanced AI and other heating and cooling elements.
Going from top to bottom, the cover of the Eight Sleep Pod 5 covers your mattress and offers cooling and heating on both sides of the bed, so you and your partner can choose different temperatures. The cover fits any mattress you have, and it tracks your sleep and other health metrics so you can improve your nightly rest.
Next is the hub which is described as the Pod’s ‘power engine’. The Hub is what you need to connect and power the system, and it contains the water that helps regulate the cover’s temperature.
The base is arguably the most intelligent part of the Eight Sleep Pod 5, and it’s what has had the most improvements and upgrades. The bed base is adjustable and has detection technology, so if it notices a high level of snoring, it adjusts automatically to open your airways, and to help reduce pressure on the body.
The Eight Sleep Pod 5’s base can fit within your existing bed frame, but what’s most impressive about it is that it now comes with a built-in surround sound speaker. The speaker can play music, and it comes with guided meditation, sleep sounds and more to help you relax.
Another new feature of the Eight Sleep Pod 5 is its blanket that connects directly to the cover. It has ‘hydro-powered’ temperature technology, so it also works to cool you down or warm you up, depending on what you need.
There are three different versions of the new Eight Sleep Pod 5 – the Core, the Plus and the Ultra. The main difference between the three is what you get within the set-up, so the Core comes with the cover and hub, the Plus has the added blanket and the Ultra has the full sleep system.
The Eight Sleep Pod 5 is undoubtedly the most intelligent sleep system I’ve ever seen. But as you might expect, the Eight Sleep Pod 5 is quite expensive, with the Core costing £2,749 / $3,049, the Plus costing £3,599 / $4,099 and the Ultra costing £5,299 / $6,099.
It’s certainly an investment, but you can find regular discounts on Eight Sleep products, and you can use these Eight Sleep sales, deals and discount codes on your orders.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
