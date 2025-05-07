This AI kitchen scale uses a built-in camera to track your meals' calories

QUICK SUMMARY Launched today, Qalzy is an AI-powered kitchen scale which uses a built-in camera and AI to identify your ingredients and log your calories, macros and more. Pre-orders for Qalzy are available now via Kickstarter where you can get 40% off on early bird orders.

Food tracking seems to have gotten more complicated over the years, with so many different apps and trackers on the market. It can be difficult to get accurate results on the nutrition and calorie count in your meals, which is why Qalzy has developed what it claims to be the ‘world’s first AI-powered kitchen scale’.

Rather than take an educated guess on the measurements of your meals, the Qalzy kitchen scale uses a combination of a built-in camera, real-time weight measurement and OpenAI food recognition to detect and identify the ingredients in your meals. While there’s still an app connection involved, users no longer have to manually type in each ingredient, as the scale automatically reads and adds it for you.

How it works is you place your meal on the Qalzy scale, and the camera’s AI food recognition identifies the items on your plate, including raw, cooked and packaged foods. Using its ingredient database and working alongside the Qalzy Calorie Tracking app, the scale records protein, carbs, fats, macros and calories so you can keep a closer eye on your diet and nutrition.

The Qalzy also has a Custom Recipe Learning feature where it can recognise and remember your favourite meals, so you don’t constantly have to reinput your go-to recipes.

Meet Qalzy - The AI kitchen scale for tracking calories - YouTube Watch On

Despite its claims that it’s the world’s first AI-powered kitchen scale, the Qalzy isn’t an entirely new concept. COSORI launched the Smart Nutrition Scale earlier this year which tracks food and offers nutritional analysis, while Amazfit introduced the Food Log to its smartwatches where you take a photo of your meal and the app analyses nutrients and calories.

Compared to the COSORI Nutrition Scale, the Qalzy has quite a strange design, in that the built-in camera stands up on the side like an antenna. It looks and works like a standard scale, where it measures in kg or lb and it takes a photo to upload your information directly to the app.

What I like the most about the Qalzy is its accuracy. I’ve used food tracking apps before, and I’ve often found myself guessing how much my meal weighs which doesn’t give the most accurate results, so having the Qalzy could be extremely beneficial for those who track their nutrition.

I will say that as someone who hates downloading apps that I prefer the look of the COSORI scale compared to the Qalzy, purely because of its LCD display that shows all your food’s values without you having to look at the app if you don’t want to. But as the first product from Qalzy, the AI kitchen scale is undoubtedly impressive.