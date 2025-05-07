This AI kitchen scale uses a built-in camera to track your meals' calories
The Qalzy kitchen scale could be the easiest way to track your calories
QUICK SUMMARY
Launched today, Qalzy is an AI-powered kitchen scale which uses a built-in camera and AI to identify your ingredients and log your calories, macros and more.
Pre-orders for Qalzy are available now via Kickstarter where you can get 40% off on early bird orders.
Food tracking seems to have gotten more complicated over the years, with so many different apps and trackers on the market. It can be difficult to get accurate results on the nutrition and calorie count in your meals, which is why Qalzy has developed what it claims to be the ‘world’s first AI-powered kitchen scale’.
Rather than take an educated guess on the measurements of your meals, the Qalzy kitchen scale uses a combination of a built-in camera, real-time weight measurement and OpenAI food recognition to detect and identify the ingredients in your meals. While there’s still an app connection involved, users no longer have to manually type in each ingredient, as the scale automatically reads and adds it for you.
How it works is you place your meal on the Qalzy scale, and the camera’s AI food recognition identifies the items on your plate, including raw, cooked and packaged foods. Using its ingredient database and working alongside the Qalzy Calorie Tracking app, the scale records protein, carbs, fats, macros and calories so you can keep a closer eye on your diet and nutrition.
The Qalzy also has a Custom Recipe Learning feature where it can recognise and remember your favourite meals, so you don’t constantly have to reinput your go-to recipes.
Despite its claims that it’s the world’s first AI-powered kitchen scale, the Qalzy isn’t an entirely new concept. COSORI launched the Smart Nutrition Scale earlier this year which tracks food and offers nutritional analysis, while Amazfit introduced the Food Log to its smartwatches where you take a photo of your meal and the app analyses nutrients and calories.
Compared to the COSORI Nutrition Scale, the Qalzy has quite a strange design, in that the built-in camera stands up on the side like an antenna. It looks and works like a standard scale, where it measures in kg or lb and it takes a photo to upload your information directly to the app.
What I like the most about the Qalzy is its accuracy. I’ve used food tracking apps before, and I’ve often found myself guessing how much my meal weighs which doesn’t give the most accurate results, so having the Qalzy could be extremely beneficial for those who track their nutrition.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
I will say that as someone who hates downloading apps that I prefer the look of the COSORI scale compared to the Qalzy, purely because of its LCD display that shows all your food’s values without you having to look at the app if you don’t want to. But as the first product from Qalzy, the AI kitchen scale is undoubtedly impressive.
The Qalzy is available to pre-order at Kickstarter for £127 / $169. As of writing, early bird orders are 40% off.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
5 common hiking injuries (and how to prevent them)
Because nothing quite spoils a hike like a blister or sprained ankle
-
If you want one of IKEA’s Sonos speakers, you’d better move fast – they'll soon be gone forever
There are still Symfonisk speakers in stock, but no more IKEA Sonos speakers will be made
-
Smeg debuts the fanciest kitchen scales I’ve ever seen
Smeg caters to home bakers with its new retro-inspired kitchen scales