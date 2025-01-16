This smart kitchen scale will track protein, carbs and calories in your food – and it's surprisingly affordable

QUICK SUMMARY Cosori has launched its new Smart Nutrition Scale, a device that's able to track food and provide nutritional analysis to support its user's diet goals. Priced under £50 ($65), it connects with select Cosori appliances and is available to purchase on Amazon.

There's no denying that January is the perfect time to hit the reset button and get back on track. Whether you’re hoping to dive into runningor improve your sleep, the new year offers a fresh start. However, if your nutrition is at the top of your list, this new gadget should be on your wish list.

Cosori has just unveiled its Smart Nutrition Scale, a cutting-edge kitchen tool designed to make healthy living easier. With precise food tracking and detailed nutritional analysis, it helps you stay on top of your diet goals. It also connects seamlessly with one of the brand's cooking appliances, which we'll get onto in a little while.

The Cosori Smart Nutrition Scale is priced at just under £50 (around $65), which is surprisingly affordable for a gadget that promises so much. If you're interested, it can be purchased from Amazon.

The scale works by connecting seamlessly to the free VeSync app via Bluetooth, giving users the ability to track 19 essential nutrients, including calories, carbohydrates, protein and fats. It then generates detailed nutrition reports – available daily, weekly or monthly – so you can monitor your progress over time. The scale features a large LCD display for real-time visibility, whilst the VeSync app provides deeper insights with more detailed nutritional analysis.

Currently, the scale is compatible only with the Cosori Turboblaze Air Fryer, which is known for cooking food nearly twice as quick than the brand's previous models. However, there’s potential for compatibility to expand in the future, possibly including the new Cosori Dual Blaze Twinfry.

It's crafted from food-grade 304 stainless steel, meaning it's easy-to-clean and practical for daily use. Additional convenient features include five different selectable units (with specific settings for water and milk),and precise measurements ranging from 2g to 5000g.