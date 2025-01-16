This smart kitchen scale will track protein, carbs and calories in your food – and it's surprisingly affordable

QUICK SUMMARY
Cosori has launched its new Smart Nutrition Scale, a device that's able to track food and provide nutritional analysis to support its user's diet goals.
Priced under £50 ($65), it connects with select Cosori appliances and is available to purchase on Amazon.
There's no denying that January is the perfect time to hit the reset button and get back on track. Whether you’re hoping to dive into runningor improve your sleep, the new year offers a fresh start. However, if your nutrition is at the top of your list, this new gadget should be on your wish list.
Cosori has just unveiled its Smart Nutrition Scale, a cutting-edge kitchen tool designed to make healthy living easier. With precise food tracking and detailed nutritional analysis, it helps you stay on top of your diet goals. It also connects seamlessly with one of the brand's cooking appliances, which we'll get onto in a little while.
The Cosori Smart Nutrition Scale is priced at just under £50 (around $65), which is surprisingly affordable for a gadget that promises so much. If you're interested, it can be purchased from Amazon.
The scale works by connecting seamlessly to the free VeSync app via Bluetooth, giving users the ability to track 19 essential nutrients, including calories, carbohydrates, protein and fats. It then generates detailed nutrition reports – available daily, weekly or monthly – so you can monitor your progress over time. The scale features a large LCD display for real-time visibility, whilst the VeSync app provides deeper insights with more detailed nutritional analysis.
Currently, the scale is compatible only with the Cosori Turboblaze Air Fryer, which is known for cooking food nearly twice as quick than the brand's previous models. However, there’s potential for compatibility to expand in the future, possibly including the new Cosori Dual Blaze Twinfry.
It's crafted from food-grade 304 stainless steel, meaning it's easy-to-clean and practical for daily use. Additional convenient features include five different selectable units (with specific settings for water and milk),and precise measurements ranging from 2g to 5000g.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
-
-
The biggest Samsung Galaxy S25 leak yet reveals specs, Galaxy AI features and a lot more
There are going to be some big changes with the new Samsung phones
By Sam Cross Published
-
I tried the Insta360 Flow 2 Pro gimbal and it’s the ultimate tool for creators who want cinematic results
Next-level AI tracking and pro features make this gimbal a must-have for serious iPhone filmmakers
By Matt Kollat Published
-
FoodMarble unveils breath analysis programme to enhance digestive health
It follows a series of successful product launches
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
How workplace eating is ruining your productivity – and what to do about it
A return to the office could mean a return to bad eating habits; here's how to stay healthy and boost your performance
By Jim McCauley Published