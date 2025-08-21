LG shows off its most stylish, AI-powered fridge freezers yet

QUICK SUMMARY LG has unveiled its new fridge freezer line-up ahead of IFA 2025. The sneak peek shows new French door and bottom freezer designs with energy-saving and AI smart features.

Ahead of IFA 2025 – which is taking place at the start of September – LG is showing off its new fridge freezer line-up early. The collection features stylish, AI-powered fridge freezers that are packed with energy-saving credentials – here’s everything you need to know.

I have raved about LG’s fridge freezers for years now, particularly its InstaView fridges that I got to see when I visited its HQ in Seoul, Korea. But some of LG’s latest and most impressive refrigeration products haven’t quite made their way over to the UK and Europe, which is why this sneak peek is so exciting.

For the European market, LG’s new fridge freezers are specifically designed for European-sized kitchens while still offering maximum internal capacities. With huge storage in mind, the LG fridge freezers have retractable shelves for taller food items, as well as deeper and adjustable shelves to fit in more food.

With style and food freshness at the forefront of its designs, the LG fridge freezers feature Linear and Door Cooling which work to minimise temperature fluctuations when the fridge door is opened. The Fresh Converter+ feature also offers customisable storage zones for different food types, like meat, fish and vegetables.

(Image credit: LG)

The new LG fridge freezer line-up also comes with new doors and exteriors, including Soft Closing Doors that don’t make too much noise when closed. The LG fridge freezers also come with In-Door ice makers that make a steady stream of ice cubes while taking up minimal internal space.

While AI in the kitchen is still seen as a bit of a fad, the AI features in LG fridge freezers are incredibly impressive, as they’re solely focused on keeping food fresh while also reducing your living costs. For example, the new LG fridge freezers have AI Fresh, a feature that monitors your habits and lowers your fridge’s temperature during peak times to save energy and prolong your food’s freshness.

With energy-saving in mind, the new LG fridge freezers have been found to surpass the EU’s A energy rating. In particular, the added AI features work to reduce electricity consumption by optimising the fridge freezer’s compressors when you’re not opening and closing your fridge as much.

I’m attending IFA in a few weeks, so I’m excited to get a first look at LG’s latest fridge freezers.