I visited LG’s HQ in Korea – and these are the 5 LG appliances I want for my house

Last week, I visited LG’s headquarters in Seoul, Korea. Aside from the 14 hour flight and crippling jet lag, I had the best time eating my bodyweight in bibimbap and prancing around the Gyeongbokgung Palace dressed in traditional hanbok. But, I was there for work after all, so I visited LG’s many HQs dotted around Seoul, and got to see the brands’ plans for the home, TV, audio and B2B space.

As T3’s Home Editor, I’ve been intrigued by LG’s home appliances for years, especially after I got to see its Smart Cottage at IFA 2023 . After looking around the LG Science Park and seeing its many products in action, these are the five things I want to introduce to my home.

1. LG InstaView American Fridge Freezer

(Image credit: Future)

LG has gone all out on its range of the best fridge freezers , particularly with its InstaView and MoodUP collections. While I love the idea of my fridge freezer giving me a light show while I host a dinner party, I’m far more interested in the LG InstaView Fridge Freezer , thanks to its clever knocking technology.

With a focus on keeping your food perfectly chilled and to minimise your energy costs, the LG InstaView has a glass door located on the right side of the fridge. Rather than opening the door to check on what you have, you can simply knock on the door and the inside will light up so you can perfectly see what’s in your fridge.

Combined with LG ThinQ – the brands’ lifestyle hub that connects to all LG products – you can easily check on the ingredients and leftovers you have via your smartphone or through the screen door. It’s a clever design that can help keep your food fresher for longer, plus it’ll encourage you to keep your fridge tidy when guests come over.

2. LG WashTower

(Image credit: Future)

Washing machines and tumble dryers can take up an inordinate amount of space in your kitchen or utility room. But the LG WashTower is designed to fix this problem with its stacked design that offers a one body laundry solution. The space-saving design puts your washer and dryer vertically on top of each other, so it can fit into smaller areas and give you more room for folding or ironing.

Aside from its stacked appearance, the LG WashTower has an easy-to-use (and reach) control panel and advanced AI features. The AI technology detects your clothes, stains and materials, and recommends the right wash to help you save money on water bills and to wash your clothes in the perfect condition.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

3. LG Styler Steam Closet

(Image credit: Future)

Who knew that LG made closets?! I was surprised to see the LG Styler Steam Closet during the tour but after seeing it in action, I really want it for my bedroom. The slim wardrobe can fit into any bedroom aesthetic and it works to keep your clothes fresher for longer, and more hygienic.

Using TrueSteam technology, the LG Styler deodorises and sanitises your clothes while they hang or sit, to remove dust, bacteria and allergens, and keep them as clean as possible. The steaming also keeps clothes wrinkle and crease-free, and there are different clothing settings to choose from so your items are kept in the right condition.

4. LG HomeBrew Beer Machine

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Beer fans will love the LG HomeBrew Beer Machine, and it’s definitely something I’d love to give my fiancé as a gift. The smartest thing about the LG HomeBrew is that it has a similar design and usability of a pod coffee machine , in that the beer-making and dispensing process happens via pods. It can brew up to five litres of beer at a time, and the accompanying Malt packs have multiple beer options to try.

5. LG Tiiun

(Image credit: Future)

As a professional plant killer, the LG Tiiun is the product I want the most for my home, and I’m very upset that it’s not yet available in the UK. But the LG Tiiun and LG Tiiun Mini are plant growing machines that allow you to grow plants and herbs no matter the environment. The full version – the LG Tiiun – looks like a fridge and the mini version has a similar design to the popular Click & Grow .

With the LG ThinQ app, the LG Tiiun sends you alerts on when to refill its water and when to harvest your herbs. It also comes with plant jackets with seeds already planted in the soil, so if you tend to accidentally overwater or kill your plants like I do, the Tiiun and Tiiun Mini makes growing plants foolproof.