This AI smartwatch feature can help track your calories by snapping a photo of your plate

Amazfit has introduced its advanced AI-powered nutrition feature on the Zepp App: the Food Log.

This entirely free tool is designed to help you prioritise nutrition, which, according to the brand, makes healthy living more accessible than ever.

What makes the feature unique is its photo-based meal analysis. Simply snapping a photo of your meal lets the app analyse its calorie count and nutrient composition.

The Food Log offers a clear view of your daily calorie consumption, helps you understand the balance of proteins, carbs, and fats in your diet and can identify trends that can guide smarter nutritional choices.

If you’re an Amazfit smartwatch user, the integration takes things to the next level, thanks to the extra data flowing into the app, allowing seamless tracking of nutrition data alongside real-time fitness and wellness metrics.

From your wrist, you can see how your diet aligns with your activity levels, sleep quality, and overall health trends, making it easier to stay on track with your goals.

For example, Food Log can help you lose weight, reduce your sugar intake, or boost your hydration by simplifying the process and allowing you to record meals, snacks, and beverages easily.

Smart ring brand Oura offers a similar service as part of Oura Labs (links to Oura). Just like Amazfit’s Food Log, Oura lets you take a photo of your food, upload a picture of it to the app or simply describe it in words. The ​​Fueld app is another variation on the theme.

Amazfit is on a mission to build its health and wellness ecosystem, which now includes a slew of smartwatches, as well as the Amazfit Helio Ring. The brand also decided to drop its subscription model to entice even more people to join the tribe.

To find out more about the company’s wearables and the Food Log feature, head over to Amazfit today.