This AI smartwatch feature can help track your calories by snapping a photo of your plate

Amazfit has introduced its advanced AI-powered nutrition feature on the Zepp App: the Food Log.
This entirely free tool is designed to help you prioritise nutrition, which, according to the brand, makes healthy living more accessible than ever.
What makes the feature unique is its photo-based meal analysis. Simply snapping a photo of your meal lets the app analyse its calorie count and nutrient composition.
The Food Log offers a clear view of your daily calorie consumption, helps you understand the balance of proteins, carbs, and fats in your diet and can identify trends that can guide smarter nutritional choices.
If you’re an Amazfit smartwatch user, the integration takes things to the next level, thanks to the extra data flowing into the app, allowing seamless tracking of nutrition data alongside real-time fitness and wellness metrics.
From your wrist, you can see how your diet aligns with your activity levels, sleep quality, and overall health trends, making it easier to stay on track with your goals.
For example, Food Log can help you lose weight, reduce your sugar intake, or boost your hydration by simplifying the process and allowing you to record meals, snacks, and beverages easily.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Smart ring brand Oura offers a similar service as part of Oura Labs (links to Oura). Just like Amazfit’s Food Log, Oura lets you take a photo of your food, upload a picture of it to the app or simply describe it in words. The Fueld app is another variation on the theme.
Amazfit is on a mission to build its health and wellness ecosystem, which now includes a slew of smartwatches, as well as the Amazfit Helio Ring. The brand also decided to drop its subscription model to entice even more people to join the tribe.
To find out more about the company’s wearables and the Food Log feature, head over to Amazfit today.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
-
-
3 best Amazon Prime Video shows you didn't know existed
We've trawled the back end of Prime Video to find three hidden shows you really should watch
By Brian Comber Published
-
Impatient for more Severance? Try this little-known Apple TV+ series
Calls went by without much notice
By Max Freeman-Mills Published