Amazfit makes a bold move by dropping Helio Ring price and eliminating subscriptions

Wearable brand Amazfit has just shaken up the smart ring market by significantly dropping the price of its Helio Ring and eliminating subscription fees for core features.

The announcement sees the price of the Helio Ring fall from $299 to $199, along with the removal of any ongoing subscription fees to access features through Zepp Aura and Zepp Fitness, which are now free for all users – for life.

The move comes at a crucial time for the wearables market, as consumers are increasingly confronted with an array of smart rings from brands like Samsung, Ultrahuman, RingConn, and, of course, the market-leading Oura with its Oura Ring Gen 3.

The Finnish brand has long dominated the conversation around finger wearables but has drawn criticism for its ongoing monthly subscription fee, even though users acknowledge its services are premium quality.

Amazfit's decision to make all of its smart ring's features subscription-free from day one could give the Helio Ring a serious edge in a market that’s growing fast but is also becoming saturated with competition.

The world of smart rings has been expanding rapidly, and the competition is heating up. Devices like the Samsung Galaxy Ring and Ultrahuman Ring Air are vying for attention in a category that once belonged almost entirely to Oura.

Now, with this bold move, Amazfit is not only positioning itself as a serious contender but also making an attractive case for users who don’t want to be tied to subscription services after their initial investment.

For fitness enthusiasts and those looking to monitor their health metrics without extra costs, the Amazfit Helio Ring just became one of the best value-for-money options out there.

Whether tracking your sleep, monitoring your workouts, or getting personalized insights through Zepp Aura, all features are now available to both new and existing users with no extra charges.

You can order the Helio Ring directly from Amazfit for $199.