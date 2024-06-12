Best personalised nutrition test 2024: what works for your body and why?

Thanks to a recent boom in the wellness industry, personalised nutrition tests have gained more and more popularity. Not only do they offer useful insights on digestion, gut health and glucose levels, but the results are completely tailored to the individual user. Yes, devices such as the best sleep trackers and best smart rings have been doing this for a while, but nutrition tests were originally accessible via clinics or GP screenings, so it's a pretty exciting development.

You've probably heard of the infamous Zoe programme, but did you know there are a number of other nutrition tests to choose from as well? This guide is certainly a work in process, but as we try each programme out, we'll be sure to add it here for your perusal.

Keep reading to find out which personalised nutrition test is best suited to you, and why they're such a useful addition to the wellness tech industry altogether.

WRITTEN BY WRITTEN BY Lizzie Wilmot Social Links Navigation Staff Writer, Home Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Lizzie's a huge wellness fanatic, and get's extremely invested in any piece of tech that's designed to improve our general health and wellbeing.