As an outdoor writer, these are the 3 apps I can’t live without
Download these for your next outdoor adventure
Many people would argue that phones and the outdoors don't belong together. For many – myself included – spending time outdoors is all about being able to disconnect from the hustle of daily life, and appreciate the beauty nature has to offer. Can you really do this whilst being distracted on your phone? Not really.
But, let’s be honest, there are some apps, that can enhance your outdoor experience rather than hinder it, or become the experience itself. While there are a ton out there, these are three essential apps that have earned a permanent spot on my phone, and I genuinely can’t imagine heading out without them.
AllTrails
Price: Free or £34.99/$35.99 per year
Seeking out a new hike, bike, or running route in your area or beyond? Then you need to try AllTrails. What I love about it is its simplicity – you just input your postcode (or the area you’re interested in), and it pulls up all the trails nearby. With user reviews and photos, you get first-hand insight into what to expect, along with real-time trail conditions like weather and mosquito levels. While the free version offers map navigation, access to offline maps requires an AllTrails+ membership, which I personally think is worth the small cost – especially since it’s helped me out of a few sticky situations when I’ve gone off trail. Just make sure you have a power bank if you are using offline maps, it'll zap your battery!
What3words
Price: Free
What3Words acts as a safety net if you ever get lost and need to communicate your exact location. It divides the entire world into 3-meter squares, each with a unique three-word address. So, if you find yourself off-track on a trail or, heaven forbid, need to call emergency services, you can share your What3Words location, and they’ll know exactly where to find you. What's even better is that you don't need a signal to pinpoint your location – perfect for venturing into remote areas – but you will need a connection to share it with someone. It doesn’t cost a penny to use either, so it's worth the download.
My Aurora Forecast
Price: Free
Northern light sightings have become more frequent here in the UK, but I always seem to miss them – the Aurora app makes tracking sightings much easier. Similar to AllTrails, you simply enter your postcode, and it tells you how likely you’ll be able to see the Northern Lights in your area, what cloud coverage will be like, and where the best spots are to see them. You can set up push notifications too, so you never miss a sighting. It’s not an app you’ll use every day, but when there’s a sighting nearby, it ensures you won’t waste time waiting up for a display if your chances of seeing them are slim.
