This outdoor app can identify more than 50,000 plants by just taking a photo

If you’ve ever spotted an intriguing-looking plant or tree whilst out on the trails and have been desperate to know what it is, AllTrails’ new ‘Outdoor Lens’ feature will let you find out right there and then.

It couldn’t be simpler to use; all you do is snap a picture of said plant or tree and then, as if by magic, the app will bring up exactly what it is – mystery solved!

But, what’s even better is that Outdoor Lens doesn’t just identify plants and trees, it can also recognise insects and even mountains. So, it’s basically like having your own personal outdoor expert right in your pocket.

It will be launching in the next few months and is one of six new features coming to the app as part of its summer update, in order to help you get the most from your outdoor adventures.

Some of these features will be free, others will be available for Plus members only, while some will be exclusive to AllTrails’ new premium membership tier, 'AllTrails Peak', (which includes Outdoor Lens).

What are the six new features coming to AllTrails?

Below are the new features that are set to launch across the AllTrails app, as well as what membership they’re included in:

Points of interest: H elping you easily discover all the landmarks/top things to see and do on your chosen trail (even where the next toilet break is). Available to all AllTrail users.

elping you easily discover all the landmarks/top things to see and do on your chosen trail (even where the next toilet break is). Available to all AllTrail users. Community heatmap: Now you'll be able to see live trail traffic data to discover the most popular routes or quiet hidden gems. Available to Peak members.

Now you'll be able to see live trail traffic data to discover the most popular routes or quiet hidden gems. Available to Peak members. Custom routes: Adventure your own way by creating your very own trail route from scratch, or modify one of the app's already-existing 450,000 trails. Available to Peak members.

Adventure your own way by creating your very own trail route from scratch, or modify one of the app's already-existing 450,000 trails. Available to Peak members. Outdoor lens: Instantly identify and log plants, trees, fungi, insects, and mountains by simply taking a picture in the app. Available to Peak members.

Instantly identify and log plants, trees, fungi, insects, and mountains by simply taking a picture in the app. Available to Peak members. Trail conditions: Previously, AllTrails offered basic trail conditions (e.g. weather, run-rise/sunset times), now it offers hyper-local forecasts for temperature, precipitation, snow depth, air quality, and even mosquito activity. Available to Peak members.

How much is AllTrails’ Peak membership?

AllTrails Peak tier is the app’s new ‘premium’ membership and it costs £79.99/$79.99 per year. This will give you access to all the features in the Base and Plus plans, as well as the new features listed above.

"We built this new offering to address the needs we knew our members had, and we set out to address them in a way that wasn't just practical, but fun," says Ivan Selin, AllTrails' Chief Product Officer.