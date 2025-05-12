This outdoor app can identify more than 50,000 plants by just taking a photo
AllTrails’ new ‘Outdoor Lens’ feature is a botanist’s dream
If you’ve ever spotted an intriguing-looking plant or tree whilst out on the trails and have been desperate to know what it is, AllTrails’ new ‘Outdoor Lens’ feature will let you find out right there and then.
It couldn’t be simpler to use; all you do is snap a picture of said plant or tree and then, as if by magic, the app will bring up exactly what it is – mystery solved!
But, what’s even better is that Outdoor Lens doesn’t just identify plants and trees, it can also recognise insects and even mountains. So, it’s basically like having your own personal outdoor expert right in your pocket.
It will be launching in the next few months and is one of six new features coming to the app as part of its summer update, in order to help you get the most from your outdoor adventures.
Some of these features will be free, others will be available for Plus members only, while some will be exclusive to AllTrails’ new premium membership tier, 'AllTrails Peak', (which includes Outdoor Lens).
What are the six new features coming to AllTrails?
Below are the new features that are set to launch across the AllTrails app, as well as what membership they’re included in:
- Points of interest: Helping you easily discover all the landmarks/top things to see and do on your chosen trail (even where the next toilet break is). Available to all AllTrail users.
- Community heatmap: Now you'll be able to see live trail traffic data to discover the most popular routes or quiet hidden gems. Available to Peak members.
- Custom routes: Adventure your own way by creating your very own trail route from scratch, or modify one of the app's already-existing 450,000 trails. Available to Peak members.
- Outdoor lens: Instantly identify and log plants, trees, fungi, insects, and mountains by simply taking a picture in the app. Available to Peak members.
- Trail conditions: Previously, AllTrails offered basic trail conditions (e.g. weather, run-rise/sunset times), now it offers hyper-local forecasts for temperature, precipitation, snow depth, air quality, and even mosquito activity. Available to Peak members.
How much is AllTrails’ Peak membership?
AllTrails Peak tier is the app’s new ‘premium’ membership and it costs £79.99/$79.99 per year. This will give you access to all the features in the Base and Plus plans, as well as the new features listed above.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
"We built this new offering to address the needs we knew our members had, and we set out to address them in a way that wasn't just practical, but fun," says Ivan Selin, AllTrails' Chief Product Officer.
Sadly, you'll have to wait a little longer for Peak, as it will officially launch in June. However, you can sign up for early access to the membership on the AllTrails website.
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She is a certified personal trainer and also a part-time fitness instructor. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
EcoFlow River 3 UPS review: Downsizing power without compromise
Keep the juice flowing with EcoFlow’s latest travel buddy
-
AceBeam P20 review: A skinny flashlight that packs a mighty punch
Feel the force and slice the night with this light sabre, which has a range of over a kilometre
-
Jetbeam E26-UV Kunai pocket torch review: Let there be light. Loads of it
Bright, durable UV-enabled pocket torch for everyday excellence
-
Bluetti AC50B review: a compact powerhouse for outdoor adventures and home emergency backup
Keenly-priced portable power for light day-to-day use
-
Columbia Wyldwood Waterproof Hiking Shell review: the most waterproof (and shiny) jacket I’ve ever worn
It might not have the matt finish most people expect from a jacket, but the Wyldwood really shines when it comes to protecting you from wet and windy weather
-
Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 review: Smart bone conduction headphones with enhanced bass
Shokz's headphones changed my opinion about running while listening to music, and now I struggle to go out without them
-
Canyon Grizl:ON CF Daily review: from gravel to groceries, this ebike can do it all
One bike for every occasion, Canyon’s Grizl:ON CF Daily is a versatile steed that just rolls with it, from getting you to and from work to exploring trails on weekends
-
Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 review: a low-weight battery juicer for thirsty devices
Fuss-free electricity for the great outdoors and household emergencies