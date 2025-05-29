What’s land snorkelling: a different way to hike with surprising cognitive benefits

We all know what snorkelling in the sea is, but have you heard of land snorkelling? Thankfully, this new hiking trend doesn’t require a pair of flippers or a snorkel; it’s all about slowing yourself down, wandering through nature, and having full awareness of your surroundings.

It’s a refreshing take on fast-paced outdoor activities, like speed hiking and fastpacking , especially as we live in a world where we’re often fixated on end goals and driven by instant gratification. With land snorkelling, it’s all about the journey, not the destination.

What is land snorkelling?

The term ‘land snorkelling’ was coined by artists Clyde Aspevig and Carol Guzman. It’s all about slowing down and wandering through nature to really notice the world that surrounds you, just as you would snorkeling in the sea. Only, instead of watching fish and coral, you’re tuning into the rustle of leaves, the texture of tree bark, and the wildlife that lives around you.

“Land Snorkeling is becoming more popular because we live in a fast-paced world that embraces destinations and is always working toward things that are bigger and better,” says Anna Schale, American Prairie’s public access manager.

It’s the very reason why many of us lace up our hiking boots and head outdoors in the first place. But, with the busyness of life and a constant focus on pace and performance, it’s something more of us actually struggle to do. "These days, we often value achievement over time well-spent,” Anna adds.

Benefits of land snorkeling

Reduced stress levels, less anxiety, a mood boost, higher self-esteem, improved memory, and better focus are just a few of the benefits that getting outdoors and soaking up your surroundings offers.

“Another great benefit of land snorkelling is having the opportunity to see a familiar landscape in a different lens,” says Anna. “When was the last time you sat in the grass of your backyard and just looked around you? When was the last time you spent an hour within a half-mile radius just to see if you could find a frog or a flower or a rock?”.

Top tips for successful land snorkelling

Firstly, make sure you give yourself a decent amount of time to enjoy your chosen trail so that you can actually take your time and connect with what’s around you, as that’s what land snorkelling is all about.

“Go somewhere you've been before but were focused on your mileage or destination, but this time walk slowly,” says Anna. "If you have a dog, let them take you for a walk; let their nose and their curiosity be your guide.”

Don’t worry if you don’t reach the end of the trail, or if you don’t cover a lot of ground. The focus should be on taking it easy and admiring the plants, animals, insects, and nature's features around you.

A wood, forest park, local park, or riparian areas are a great place to start; you can look at what bugs lie crawl on the ground by a tree, or look in the long grasses that grow close to the water. Of course, there’s also the American Prairie, if you’re in that area of the world.

“There aren't many designated trails out on the prairie, but rather vast open grasslands or hillsides with ponderosa pines for you to explore and venture through.” Sounds like the perfect place for a spot of land snorkelling.