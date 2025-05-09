Sandals on the trail: smart swap or risky move?

Hiking sandals are nothing new in the outdoor space, having first gained popularity back in the 1960s – but lately, it feels like this once-overlooked footwear staple is enjoying a major resurgence.

Teva recently debuted its Grandview Max Hiking Sandal , built for more technical trails, while Hoka entered the scene with its first adventure-ready sandal, the Infini Hike TC , dubbed the “ultimate all-terrain vehicle”. As more hikers look to trade in bulky hiking boots for lighter, more breathable alternatives, sandals are stepping into the spotlight once again. Yet, the question remains: are they truly up to the challenge of hiking?

With your toes laid bare to the world, you may instantly think ‘no’ – you’re basically inviting in dirt and gravel, not to mention you’ll be in for a rude awakening if you accidentally stub a rock (ouch). However, this barely-there design offers plenty of surprising benefits.

“Sandals are particularly good for hot climates thanks to their breathability, as there’s no membrane for sweat to have to pass through, and plenty of ventilation to allow sweat on the surface of your feet to evaporate,” says Kate Smith, Multi-Store Manager at Cotswold Outdoor Group.

“That breathability will also help keep your feet dry, reducing the chance of blisters and, if you’re lucky enough to be hiking near the sea, you can even swim in some type of hiking sandal depending on the materials.”

On Reddit, hikers also highlight how quickly hiking sandals dry after water crossings – a major plus on wet trails – while many also credit them for improving foot comfort and health, thanks to their breathable design and flexible nature.

Hiking sandals are also designed with grippy lugs – both Teva and Hoka’s new models have Vibram MegaGrip – greater arch support, and a fuller sole so that they can handle more technical trails. (We’re not talking about Crocs or your regular pair of flip flops.)

However, while hiking sandals offer greater ventilation and eliminate the bulk of traditional hiking boots, they also tend to provide less stability and support, especially around the toes and ankles. That said, some brands, like KEEN , help bridge the gap by incorporating protective toe caps into their designs.

“Other risks include grit getting under your feet, sunburn, and potential blisters from straps if they don't fit your feet well,” Kate adds.

Guaranteed, they may not be suitable for all types of terrain – especially if you’re scrambling on rougher, rockier terrain, or if you’re venturing out in wet or cold weather – but for warm-weather hikes and well-maintained trails, they can be a surprisingly capable and comfortable choice.

It seems the best way to truly discover whether hiking sandals are right for you is to try them for yourself. Many hikers have started out skeptical but quickly become converts, never reaching for anything else, while others simply don’t get on with the fit or feel and stick to more traditional footwear.

Our favourite hiking sandals

Teva Grandview Max Hiking Sandal Visit Site Designed for multi-day hikes, the Grandview Max Hiking Sandal has been engineered with a LITE-COMF midsole and Vibram MegaGrip sole, for exceptional traction on both wet and dry terrain, making it a solid choice for your outdoor adventures. Hoka Infini Hike TC Visit Site Hoka's first-ever adventure sandal has been injected with their legendary cushioning, offering the ultimate balance of comfort and support for a smooth, stable ride across various terrains. Keen Newport H2 Visit Site Looking for a little more toe protection? You can't go wrong with Keen's iconic Newport sandal, renowned for their all-day comfort and rugged durability on land and water.

Hiking sandals checklist

When it comes to choosing the right pair of hiking sandals, there are a few essential features to keep in mind – Kate breaks them down below: