8 wellness podcasts to kick off the New Year

As we enter the New Year, you’re probably nursing a bit of a hangover and hastily writing down your New Year’s resolutions. Arguably the most popular resolutions year on year are losing weight, eating healthier and giving up alcohol. While there’s nothing wrong with wanting to improve your habits, if you’re too strict on yourself, it can be very easy to fall off the wagon.

To avoid New Year’s resolution failures, it’s important to be kind to yourself and keep yourself motivated. A great way to stay focused, crush your goals and learn something new is to listen to advice, success stories and expert tips. One of the best ways to do this is by listening to podcasts.

From coping with anxiety to debunking wellness trends, we’ve found 8 wellness podcasts to kick start your New Year and leave you feeling inspired and motivated. All of these podcasts can be found on popular apps like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music Unlimited, Acast or wherever you get your podcasts.

P.S. If you love making resolutions but find it hard to be consistent, check out these 6 wellness resolutions (opens in new tab) that you can actually stick to in 2023.

Happy Place

(Image credit: Happy Place)

Hosted by broadcaster and author Fearne Cotton, Happy Place (opens in new tab) is a podcast that discusses life, love and loss with an impressive line-up of guests to find out what happiness means to them. Each episode features an in depth discussion with Fearne and her celebrity guest that looks into important moments in their life with a big focus on mental health, honesty and happiness. Previous guests include Stephen Fry, Bear Grylls, Dame Kelly Holmes, Jamie Oliver and Holly Willoughby, and with over 200 episodes available, there’s a huge back catalogue for you to listen to.

Decathlon The Power of 10

(Image credit: Decathlon)

Popular UK sports retailer, Decathlon launched its podcast The Power of 10 (opens in new tab) last year. With former Olympic skier and journalist Graham Bell as host, the podcast looks into how health and fitness plays a role in many people’s lives, including athletes and celebrity guests. The podcast is designed to give its listeners tips on how to maintain a healthy body and mind.

Food for Thought

(Image credit: Food for Thought)

If you’re a fan of wellness and the science behind food, the Food for Thought (opens in new tab) podcast delivers valuable information and expert advice from leading nutritionist, Rhiannon Lambert. The podcast covers topics like diet, food, sleep, mental health and wellbeing, and Rhiannon has many industry professionals and health experts join her in conversation to give healthy advice to listeners.

Radio Headspace

(Image credit: Headspace)

The Headspace app is all about mindfulness and meditation for sleep, anxiety and focus. If you don’t want to sign up for a Headspace subscription, instead you can tune in to the Radio Headspace (opens in new tab) podcast. Every weekday morning, Radio Headspace gives listeners a few moments to pause, reflect and connect to their innerselves. The podcast has a mix of episodes for you to dive into, from breathing exercises to guided meditations.

On Purpose with Jay Shetty

(Image credit: Apple)

The On Purpose with Jay Shetty (opens in new tab) podcast is hosted by author, life coach and former monk, Jay Shetty. In each episode, Jay gives tips and advice on how to live life well, challenge yourself and boost your wisdom and wellness. He releases two episodes every week, one where he has insightful conversations with a guest and the other where he gives listeners advice on common struggles or situations, like closure, burnout and making decisions. If you like celebrity interviews, this podcast has many high profile guests like Selena Gomez, John Legend, Kendall Jenner, Gwyneth Paltrow and more.

Feel Better, Live More

(Image credit: Apple)

If you want to know the science behind health, the Feel Better, Live More (opens in new tab) is hosted by well known GP and author, Dr Rangan Chatterjee. This podcast aims to simplify health by debunking health myths, offering expert advice and giving listeners health life hacks. Topics covered include food, sleep, movement, relaxation and healthy habits.

Wellness Unpacked with Ella Mills

(Image credit: Apple)

Wellness can be a complicated sector but in the Wellness Unpacked (opens in new tab) podcast, host Ella Mills (the woman behind plant based food and wellness platform, Deliciously Ella) looks into the world of health and wellness. The podcast features interviews with doctors, scientists and researchers and debunks health and wellness myths, like detoxing, morning routines and the keto diet.

How To Fail with Elizabeth Day

(Image credit: Apple)