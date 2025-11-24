Ultrahuman Home gets major sleep upgrade and can even detect snoring

QUICK SUMMARY Ultrahuman has upgraded its Home device with new sleep features. Ultrahuman Home now comes with ambient sleep monitoring and can now detect when you snore and cough – and it’s currently 15% off for Black Friday.

Ultrahuman, the brand behind some of the best smart rings has just updated its Ultrahuman Home device – and it can now track sleep better than before. With this new upgrade, the Ultrahuman Home now offers ambient sleep monitoring and scoring, and it can even detect when you snore and cough in the night.

Ultrahuman launched the Ultrahuman Home last year, its screenless hub device and sleep monitor . It works by monitoring and assessing your surroundings, including artificial light, noise levels, temperature and air quality. With this data, Ultrahuman Home evaluates how these factors impact your health and make suggestions for improvements.

Now thanks to its latest upgrade, the Ultrahuman Home comes with enhanced sleep insights which can be monitored and viewed without you needing to wear a device. The main update is ambient sleep monitoring, as the Ultrahuman Home can now assess your sleep environment throughout the night before giving you an Ambient Sleep Score.

While the Ultrahuman Home technically did this already, it now offers a scoring system for your overall rest and recovery each night. Ultrahuman Home does this by using AI spatial audio detection which can identify up to 500 sounds. When it detects noises like cars, breathing and even sirens, the Ultrahuman Home categorises these events in the Ultrahuman app to tell you what interrupted your sleep at 3am.

(Image credit: Ultrahuman)

Speaking of detection, Ultrahuman Home can now detect snoring and coughing with more precision than before. Using Ultrahuman Home’s dual microphones and AI detection, it can identify the frequency and intensity of your snoring or coughing before giving you a Respiratory Health Score.

This score – which can also tell you about any breathing irregularities that you might have – come with time stamps and even audio playback so you can better understand your sleep patterns.

If you hate wearing a smart ring or smartwatch to bed, the Ultrahuman Home could be the answer for easy and precise sleep monitoring. While smart beds are on the rise, they do have a steep asking price, so it’s nice to see that you can still add smart technology to your bedroom without having to pay a fortune – or sleep on an uncomfortable sensor-ridden pad!

