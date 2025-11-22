Matter 1.5 arrives with major upgrades for security cameras, smart blinds, energy tracking and more

QUICK SUMMARY The CSA has launched Matter 1.5, adding long-requested support for cameras, blinds, soil sensors, better energy tools and faster data handling. The update allows manufacturers to. build a wider range of devices that work more smoothly together, whilst giving users more consistent controls, smarter automation and better overall reliability.

The Connectivity Standards Alliance has released Matter 1.5, and it’s one of the most meaningful updates the smart home standard has had in a while. This version finally adds support for long-requested device types like the best security cameras, smart blinds, soil sensors and more advanced energy-management tools – all aimed at making different brands cooperate more smoothly.

Matter 1.5 builds on earlier quality-focused updates this year. Whilst Matter 1.4.2 tightened security, improved scene management and introduced Wi-Fi–only commissioning, this new release is more about unlocking entirely new categories. It lets manufacturers build and certify new devices using Matter’s tools, improving compatibility altogether.



The update is now available to Alliance Members, who can start building new products with these features right away.

(Image credit: Aqara)

The most exciting addition is official support for Matter-compatible cameras. Devices can now use WebRTC for live video and two-way audio, and the standard also supports pan-tilt-zoom controls, privacy zones, detection zones and both cloud or local storage. It gives users more flexibility without forcing brands to abandon their own apps or features.

Closures also get a more unified approach, including blinds, curtains, gates and garage doors. This should mean simpler development for brands and users, as well as more consistent controls across apps and ecosystems.

For the gardeners amongst us, Matter 1.5 now supports soil sensors that can measure moisture and temperature. Paired with compatible irrigation systems, they will be able to automate watering more intelligently and help save water.

(Image credit: Matter TV)

Energy management is another big focus for the update. Devices can now access standardised information about tariffs, pricing and even grid carbon intensity, which could help them operate more efficiently.

Overall, Matter 1.5 moves the standard closer to its promise of a simpler, more seamless smart home. More device types, smarter energy tools and better performance all add up to better experiences for users – and fewer headaches for developers.