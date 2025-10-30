IKEA’s smart home hub just got a free update – and it now works with two new gadgets

QUICK SUMMARY IKEA’s DIRIGERA hub has received a major update, adding Matter 1.3 support. This means it can now connect with water leak sensors and energy-measuring plugs from other brands. The update rolls out automatically (or can be triggered via the IKEA Home Smart app) and also improves Adaptive Lighting, letting users set it as a default so it automatically reactivates after manual changes.

It was a pretty big deal when IKEA finally rolled out Matter support for its DIRIGERA hub – a full two years after first announcing it. That update meant all IKEA smart home products could finally work with other Matter-supported devices and platforms, opening up a whole new world for the IKEA ecosystem.

Now, there’s another update worth getting excited about. The DIRIGERA hub has been upgraded to Matter 1.3, which means it can now connect to water leak sensors and energy-measuring plugs from other brands.

The DIRIGERA Hub version 2.866.3 update should arrive automatically, but if you’re feeling impatient, you can also trigger it manually through the IKEA Home Smart app.

(Image credit: IKEA)

Aside from the usual maintenance and bug fixes, the update also tweaks Adaptive Lighting. Previously, if you adjusted the brightness or colour of a smart light, Adaptive Lighting would turn off completely and stay off. Now, you can choose to make Adaptive Lighting your default state, so it’ll automatically switch back on after any manual changes.

