WiiM’s Vibelink amp sacrifices streaming for "pure audio" and a pocket-friendly price

Quick Summary The new WiiM Vibelink is purely an amplifier – unlike WiiM's other amps, there's no built-in streaming. However, that keeps the price down to a very reasonable £319.

WiiM, Linkplay's home streaming brand, makes some exceptional streaming devices such as the WiiM Pro Plus . We reviewed it late last year and gave a five-star rating. However, its latest product doesn't have any streaming capabilities at all.

The new device is called the WiiM Vibelink, and the firm is teasing it in advance of a proper launch in March 2025.

It's a 100W per channel amp (into 8 ohms) and it shares the same design cues as its streaming siblings. It is rich with "advanced technologies" and components, and is promised to deliver a "rich, pure audio experience". That's with both analogue and digital connections.

This isn't the first amp from the brand, which also makes the WiiM Amp and the WiiM Amp Pro, but it's the first that needs a separate audio source to perform.

What we know about the WiiM Vibelink

Existing WiiM streamers are designed to bring the joys of streaming to existing audio setups, which is particularly handy for music fans who've invested a lot of cash and love in their existing systems. The Vibelink takes a different approach.

It is clearly designed to sit underneath a WiiM Mini, WiiM Pro or WiiM Ultra streamer or to be connected to a similarly compact audio source.

Our sister title What Hi-Fi has gleaned a few bits of key information – the amp will support variable sample rates and bit depths, but it won't have any wired or wireless networking. Its job is purely to amplify your chosen audio source.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The price of the WiiM Vibelink is expected to be £319 (around $400 / AU$630). That's the same price as the WiiM Amp, which isn't as powerful – it has 60W per channel into 8 ohms compared to 100W for the Vibelink – but there is Wi-Fi and Bluetooth with built-in streaming on that model.

We'll be able to make a fuller comparison when the full spec is announced in March 2025.