This is smallest thing YETI’s ever built – and it might outlast your gear

YETI has made a career out of overengineering the obvious, and its latest creation, the LoadOut GoBox 1 Gear Case, takes that philosophy to a whole new scale.

It's everyone's favourite cool boxbrand's brand’s smallest and most portable hard case to date, a shrunken fortress built for the gear you can't afford to lose.

Measuring approx. 9.9″ × 5.5″ × 2.9″ (25.3 × 13.9 × 7.4 cm) and designed specifically for “everyday carry” (EDC) items (or small gear you want rugged protection for), the LoadOut GoBox 1 Gear Case is made from YETI’s “Defender II" material (a PC-ASA thermoplastic alloy).

(Image credit: YETI)

It completes YETI’s rugged storage family and borrows the same industrial toughness as the larger GoBox 15, 30 and 60 models (and most YETI coolers), compressing it into a compact form factor that’s waterproof, dustproof, and virtually indestructible.

Its IP67 ratings mean it shrugs off sandstorms, river splashes, and the odd drop from your tailgate without complaint.

Toughness, miniaturised

At just under a kilo, the GoBox 1 is built from YETI’s Defender II polymer, a UV-resistant material designed to endure years of abuse.

Inside, a removable tray and flexible silicone divider keep smaller items like cables, headlamps, and chargers from turning into a tangled mess.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The integrated tether strap, the sort of design detail YETI’s loyal following loves, lets you lash it to your pack, kayak, or UTV frame.

(Image credit: YETI)

Available in YETI’s signature white, black, and tan, the GoBox 1 carries the brand’s Wildproof label, which is the brand's promise of total protection against the elements.

The only shock might be its price – $65 in the US – although for YETI fans, the heftier price tag might not be that surprising.

In the UK, the LoadOut GoBox 1 Gear Case is listed as "launching in 2026," which seems to standard procedure from the brand (the US getting the products first, then other countries a lot later).